Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:36 pm
Panda92 wrote:
Could we afford to lose all 3 of Fonua, Michaels, and Naughton? That would leave us with just Talanoa (missed a lot through injury over the last 2 years) and Rawsthorne (inexperienced). Even with a new signing (who we don't yet know the quality of) that still looks a bit light. I suppose Griffin could also do a job if injuries necessitate it but he is also the back-up centre.


Don't forget there is also Logan to add in to the backline mix, he is making his injury return for the reserves this weekend.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:59 pm
HDM says we're having talks with Michaels about a one year extension. I'd be happy to keep him for cover for another year, does need to work on his contesting of high balls though! Not been impressed with Griffin though, would be looking to move him on if we could.
