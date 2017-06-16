Panda92 wrote:

Could we afford to lose all 3 of Fonua, Michaels, and Naughton? That would leave us with just Talanoa (missed a lot through injury over the last 2 years) and Rawsthorne (inexperienced). Even with a new signing (who we don't yet know the quality of) that still looks a bit light. I suppose Griffin could also do a job if injuries necessitate it but he is also the back-up centre.