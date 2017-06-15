WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:59 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5369
from the video online, he looks more like a full back. Very strong with decent feet, but not very quick, and the tackling is very poor. Will see how he goes

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:20 pm
headhunter User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17074
Location: South Wales
Wilde 3 wrote:
from the video online, he looks more like a full back. Very strong with decent feet, but not very quick, and the tackling is very poor. Will see how he goes
That video is from a few years ago and I think is mostly junior highlights which explains the poor tackling. You can see a few clips of him tormenting the Aussies in there, he was the best prospect in the France U18s team that beat Australia and England in 2011 and was top try scorer in the French league as a 20 year old for Catalans reserves before attitude problems led him astray. He then spent a few years floating around, playing for his local village team and some time in RU before he resurfaced at Carcassonne last year and scored 21 tries in 17 matches to finish as top try scorer in the French league again. I always thought it was a matter of time until he ended up in Super League, hopefully his off-field problems are behind him and he can make the most of this chance as he's very talented.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:03 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25834
Let's hope he's more entat than solal

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:28 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17857
Location: Back in Hull.
Not a surprise but won't see Hadley again this year as we are letting him play tonight.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:59 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10281
Dave K. wrote:
Not a surprise but won't see Hadley again this year as we are letting him play tonight.



disappointing, even more so if radders lets him play against us next week, we all remember how loan signings played against us before v bradford! bit us on the 'arris

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:08 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3747
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Have we uprated Kelly, or is that an assumption?

we resigned him already and will have paid handsomely to retain his services, or do you think we could offer him a low ball lifeline deal to escape the championship for this year, especially as his stock has risen massively due to his performances before the new deal was penned?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:05 am
PCollinson1990 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 468
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
we resigned him already and will have paid handsomely to retain his services, or do you think we could offer him a low ball lifeline deal to escape the championship for this year, especially as his stock has risen massively due to his performances before the new deal was penned?


Depends what we agreed with him, which we have no idea about.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:11 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1886
I'm happy with the Washbrook & Talanoa re-signings. Washy has been valuable in his utility role since he joined us, and there's a noticeable difference when Talanoa is out there. I'm a little worried about the concussions he's had though.

Tommo is a funny one. At times he can be our best player with ball in hand & has excellent footwork and acceleration for a forward. Other times he can be completely ineffective. His defence still needs a lot of work, he seems to get caught out of position quite a lot, mainly at A defender close to the ruck. He is though still only 25, so has a lot of improvement still in him. If he can churn out performances like he has recently more regularly, happy days.

We can only speculate as to how much cap space we have for next year:

2018 we'll have; Abdull & Hadley potentially back from loans back on the cap, it's fair to assume Kelly's deal has been upgraded, new winger, new forward, any other contract upgrades.

vs: A raise in the overall cap, Ellis leaving(?), Fonua leaving, any contract downgrades (perhaps a couple of the older ones).
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:36 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9574
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Armavinit wrote:
"Shovelling concrete ALL day" come now Graham.


Well, a bit of shovelling but mainly looking at the talent in the office block.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:18 pm
Panda92 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 22, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 2925
Could we afford to lose all 3 of Fonua, Michaels, and Naughton? That would leave us with just Talanoa (missed a lot through injury over the last 2 years) and Rawsthorne (inexperienced). Even with a new signing (who we don't yet know the quality of) that still looks a bit light. I suppose Griffin could also do a job if injuries necessitate it but he is also the back-up centre.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, bonaire, Carlotti, cas all the way, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, Floodlit'79, FrEaK-HullFC, Google [Bot], Greavsie, hull2524, Jake the Peg, jeffers, Large Paws, London FC Fan, mwindass, OmneFC, oooh Gravy!, Panda92, PCollinson1990, simon_tem, SirBlighty, themightynortherner, yorksguy1865 and 221 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,8931,73876,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
36
- 20GOLD COAST
TV
  
 NOW 
Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
12
- 6ST. HELENS
  
Half Time
 NOW 
Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
22
- 0FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
Half Time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM