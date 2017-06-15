I'm happy with the Washbrook & Talanoa re-signings. Washy has been valuable in his utility role since he joined us, and there's a noticeable difference when Talanoa is out there. I'm a little worried about the concussions he's had though.



Tommo is a funny one. At times he can be our best player with ball in hand & has excellent footwork and acceleration for a forward. Other times he can be completely ineffective. His defence still needs a lot of work, he seems to get caught out of position quite a lot, mainly at A defender close to the ruck. He is though still only 25, so has a lot of improvement still in him. If he can churn out performances like he has recently more regularly, happy days.



We can only speculate as to how much cap space we have for next year:



2018 we'll have; Abdull & Hadley potentially back from loans back on the cap, it's fair to assume Kelly's deal has been upgraded, new winger, new forward, any other contract upgrades.



vs: A raise in the overall cap, Ellis leaving(?), Fonua leaving, any contract downgrades (perhaps a couple of the older ones).