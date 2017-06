Wilde 3 wrote: from the video online, he looks more like a full back. Very strong with decent feet, but not very quick, and the tackling is very poor. Will see how he goes

That video is from a few years ago and I think is mostly junior highlights which explains the poor tackling. You can see a few clips of him tormenting the Aussies in there, he was the best prospect in the France U18s team that beat Australia and England in 2011 and was top try scorer in the French league as a 20 year old for Catalans reserves before attitude problems led him astray. He then spent a few years floating around, playing for his local village team and some time in RU before he resurfaced at Carcassonne last year and scored 21 tries in 17 matches to finish as top try scorer in the French league again. I always thought it was a matter of time until he ended up in Super League, hopefully his off-field problems are behind him and he can make the most of this chance as he's very talented.