|
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9573
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
|
I've been shovelling concrete all day but looks like some have been sat in their gardens on the wasp juice.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:39 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3746
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
Not surprised but dissapointed regarding Talanoa. Glad for Thompson who most clearly under-rate. Washbrook has stepped up from last season and is deserving of another deal but this now leaves with the dilemma of what happens with Hadley and indeed Litten as Washbrook has being used as the dummy half role when Houghton injured/rested so if that is the case where now for Litten, loaned out elsewhere to develop him?
If we are losing Michaels, Fonua and Ellis but have uprated Kelly a huge amount for next season what does that leave us cap wise to bring someone in?
If we bring another player in of any note then that means no Hadley and no JA.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:09 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 463
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Not surprised but dissapointed regarding Talanoa. Glad for Thompson who most clearly under-rate. Washbrook has stepped up from last season and is deserving of another deal but this now leaves with the dilemma of what happens with Hadley and indeed Litten as Washbrook has being used as the dummy half role when Houghton injured/rested so if that is the case where now for Litten, loaned out elsewhere to develop him?
If we are losing Michaels, Fonua and Ellis but have uprated Kelly a huge amount for next season what does that leave us cap wise to bring someone in?
If we bring another player in of any note then that means no Hadley and no JA.
Have we uprated Kelly, or is that an assumption?
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:58 am
|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 631
|
WIZEB wrote:
I've been shovelling concrete all day but looks like some have been sat in their gardens on the wasp juice.
"Shovelling concrete ALL day" come now Graham.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:40 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25823
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Not surprised but dissapointed regarding Talanoa. Glad for Thompson who most clearly under-rate. Washbrook has stepped up from last season and is deserving of another deal but this now leaves with the dilemma of what happens with Hadley and indeed Litten as Washbrook has being used as the dummy half role when Houghton injured/rested so if that is the case where now for Litten, loaned out elsewhere to develop him?
If we are losing Michaels, Fonua and Ellis but have uprated Kelly a huge amount for next season what does that leave us cap wise to bring someone in?
If we bring another player in of any note then that means no Hadley and no JA.
The cap has increased also
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:25 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17852
Location: Back in Hull.
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Not surprised but dissapointed regarding Talanoa. Glad for Thompson who most clearly under-rate. Washbrook has stepped up from last season and is deserving of another deal but this now leaves with the dilemma of what happens with Hadley and indeed Litten as Washbrook has being used as the dummy half role when Houghton injured/rested so if that is the case where now for Litten, loaned out elsewhere to develop him?
If we are losing Michaels, Fonua and Ellis but have uprated Kelly a huge amount for next season what does that leave us cap wise to bring someone in?
If we bring another player in of any note then that means no Hadley and no JA.
Talanoa is a must to lose him and Fonua would be a disaster.
Think people forgot that litten has just turned 18, he can still play (and has) for the COHA. Isn't ready to play regularly, think it will be the 2019 season before we see him make an impact, think he will be at Doncaster next year.
If Hadley, Abdul and Thompson signing I don't see us replacing Ellis, all the talk has been of a winger to replace Fonua.
Really need an impact forward and this is my concern with the resigning of Thompson.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:00 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 824
|
Dave K. wrote:
Talanoa is a must to lose him and Fonua would be a disaster.
Think people forgot that litten has just turned 18, he can still play (and has) for the COHA. Isn't ready to play regularly, think it will be the 2019 season before we see him make an impact, think he will be at Doncaster next year.
If Hadley, Abdul and Thompson signing I don't see us replacing Ellis, all the talk has been of a winger to replace Fonua.
Really need an impact forward and this is my concern with the resigning of Thompson.
I'd have thought we'd replace Ellis just for his leadership alone . It's shown in a few games when he doesn't play , we're not the same team so I think we need someone similar if possible.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:54 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5367
|
Sooo....Hakim Moloudi on trial. Has it been announced officially that it is him? Looks ok from that video site, but attitude issues apparently.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:25 am
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4636
|
If Thompson plays like he has the last few matches its a good signing. If he plays like he has the 18 months previous he isn't.
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:36 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 11, 2005 6:59 am
Posts: 2019
Location: city of hull
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Sooo....Hakim Moloudi on trial. Has it been announced officially that it is him? Looks ok from that video site, but attitude issues apparently.
Radders confirmed it his him in his press conference this morning
|
FC THROUGH AND THROUGH
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, braytontiger, Cotillion, DannyB, Dave K., fun time frankie, Greavsie, HFC Boy, Homenaway, hull2524, Karen, Patterdale, Ranjit, rodney_trotter, The FC Aces, Touchliner, unknownlegend, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 205 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
|