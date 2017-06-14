knockersbumpMKII wrote: Not surprised but dissapointed regarding Talanoa. Glad for Thompson who most clearly under-rate. Washbrook has stepped up from last season and is deserving of another deal but this now leaves with the dilemma of what happens with Hadley and indeed Litten as Washbrook has being used as the dummy half role when Houghton injured/rested so if that is the case where now for Litten, loaned out elsewhere to develop him?



If we are losing Michaels, Fonua and Ellis but have uprated Kelly a huge amount for next season what does that leave us cap wise to bring someone in?

If we bring another player in of any note then that means no Hadley and no JA.

Talanoa is a must to lose him and Fonua would be a disaster.Think people forgot that litten has just turned 18, he can still play (and has) for the COHA. Isn't ready to play regularly, think it will be the 2019 season before we see him make an impact, think he will be at Doncaster next year.If Hadley, Abdul and Thompson signing I don't see us replacing Ellis, all the talk has been of a winger to replace Fonua.Really need an impact forward and this is my concern with the resigning of Thompson.