WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:32 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9573
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
I've been shovelling concrete all day but looks like some have been sat in their gardens on the wasp juice. :lol:

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:39 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3746
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Not surprised but dissapointed regarding Talanoa. Glad for Thompson who most clearly under-rate. Washbrook has stepped up from last season and is deserving of another deal but this now leaves with the dilemma of what happens with Hadley and indeed Litten as Washbrook has being used as the dummy half role when Houghton injured/rested so if that is the case where now for Litten, loaned out elsewhere to develop him?

If we are losing Michaels, Fonua and Ellis but have uprated Kelly a huge amount for next season what does that leave us cap wise to bring someone in?
If we bring another player in of any note then that means no Hadley and no JA.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:09 am
PCollinson1990 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 461
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Not surprised but dissapointed regarding Talanoa. Glad for Thompson who most clearly under-rate. Washbrook has stepped up from last season and is deserving of another deal but this now leaves with the dilemma of what happens with Hadley and indeed Litten as Washbrook has being used as the dummy half role when Houghton injured/rested so if that is the case where now for Litten, loaned out elsewhere to develop him?

If we are losing Michaels, Fonua and Ellis but have uprated Kelly a huge amount for next season what does that leave us cap wise to bring someone in?
If we bring another player in of any note then that means no Hadley and no JA.

Have we uprated Kelly, or is that an assumption?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:58 am
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 631
WIZEB wrote:
I've been shovelling concrete all day but looks like some have been sat in their gardens on the wasp juice. :lol:

"Shovelling concrete ALL day" come now Graham.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, C for Cuckoo, cas all the way, FC-Steward, oooh Gravy!, Patterdale, PCollinson1990, Wellsy13 and 160 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,8621,15276,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM