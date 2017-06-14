WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:37 pm
Dave K.





Tinkerman23 wrote:
And I would ignore you , but considering you make probably 80% of the posts on here, would make it pretty confusing. You wish id ignore , because you know I see yiu for the fraud you are ha


I see you are poor at Maths as well.

You do want you need to do, I just want you getting really angry at my posts, can't be good for your health.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:42 pm
Dave K.





Bombed Out wrote:
Hardly gone on about Sneyd have I Dave?

I was merely highlighting the fact I'm not a Sneyd fan but don't feel the need to criticize him as regularly as you do Thompson nor do. I question the coaches signings again as you do.

If you cannot respond to criticism well, which you have demonstrated in your last 2 replies that you clearly can't, then maybe it's you that should think twice before posting, remember it's a forum Dave.

I do not come on here looking to fall out but if your going to post your opinions at least have the respect of other people's opinions even when they don't agree with you.

No need to name call or accuse people of double standards.

Anyway let's see how well your application goes.


So it's a forum but you can't critise players or the coaches decisions?

I respect people's opinion and if you and Tinkerman rate Thompson fair enough, I don't.

If we can't challenge people's opinions then this forum is pointless..

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:42 pm
Tinkerman23




Dave K. wrote:
I see you are poor at Maths as well.

You do want you need to do, I just want you getting really angry at my posts, can't be good for your health.

Give up dave , 1 nil Tinkerman :-) and thats been generous

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:44 pm
PCollinson1990




Dave K. wrote:
I see you are poor at Maths as well.

You do want you need to do, I just want you getting really angry at my posts, can't be good for your health.

Why pick a fight you've already lost?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:45 pm
Tinkerman23




Dave K. wrote:
So it's a forum but you can't critise players or the coaches decisions?

I respect people's opinion and if you and Tinkerman rate Thompson fair enough, I don't.

If we can't challenge people's opinions then this forum is pointless..

For me its not that you dont rate thompson or his potential. Its your lack of respect for accepting hes earned a new 2 year deal

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:47 pm
Dave K.





headhunter wrote:
Hakim Miloudi is the best player in the French league and easily good enough to play in Super League, the issue is that his discipline has been terrible throughout his career, he's been fired or suspended by every club he's been at which is a decent number already given that he's only 23. If he can find a club that can control him and keep his head on straight he will be a star.


Thanks, had a quick look and he is a centre, good to see us looking for players in a few places, maybe worth a risk.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:48 pm
Dave K.





PCollinson1990 wrote:
Why pick a fight you've already lost?


Standee backing you up now :D

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:51 pm
Dave K.





Tinkerman23 wrote:
Give up dave , 1 nil Tinkerman :-) and thats been generous


:lol: I leave it there.

I hope I'm wronger and he gets MOTM on Sunday.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:52 pm
PCollinson1990




Dave K. wrote:
Standee backing you up now :D

??

So, had we not given Thompson an extension, who should we go for?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:56 pm
Tinkerman23




Dave K. wrote:
:lol: I leave it there.

I hope I'm wronger and he gets MOTM on Sunday.

Stop it dave , your killing me haha I hope other posters got the wronger :USTUPID: , you obviously did not ha . You cant slate me for something I was slating myself about haha you have made me chuckle though , thank you :KISS:
