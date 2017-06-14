WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:00 pm
Tinkerman23




Dave K. wrote:
Of course I haven't unless you are telling me all of Radfords signings have been the right decision.

Just because a player gets a new deal it doesn't make int the right decision, it depends on how he does or who else we recruit.

To be honest dave, the way you talk as if your on the coaching staff makes my pixxxxsssss boil, you have been proved wrong , you constantly under rate thompsons performances , your opinion , fine, but fans and obviousky the coaching staff disagree , hence him getting a 2 year deal, deservedly so. So yes I think you are proven wrong, Thompson doesnt need to prove anything to you, hes got a new 2 year deal on the back of his performances . Proven wrong dave , just accept it

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:02 pm
Bombed Out




Dave K. wrote:
Of course I haven't unless you are telling me all of Radfords signings have been the right decision.

Just because a player gets a new deal it doesn't make int the right decision, it depends on how he does or who else we recruit.


It only seems in your head Dave that it's not the right decision. Maybe you could apply for Motu's job to ensure all signings or resignings meet your approval.

People see different things in different players, I'm no Sneyd fan, but to each their own.

Radford obviously sees something in Thommo he likes.

Personally I'm happy with all the resignings.
It's all about value for money and squad balance.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:03 pm
Bombed Out




Tinkerman23 wrote:
To be honest dave, the way you talk as if your on the coaching staff makes my pixxxxsssss boil, you have been proved wrong , you constantly under rate thompsons performances , your opinion , fine, but fans and obviousky the coaching staff disagree , hence him getting a 2 year deal, deservedly so. So yes I think you are proven wrong, Thompson doesnt need to prove anything to you, hes got a new 2 year deal on the back of his performances . Proven wrong dave , just accept it


Just beat me too it.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:09 pm
Dave K.





Tinkerman23 wrote:
To be honest dave, the way you talk as if your on the coaching staff makes my pixxxxsssss boil, you have been proved wrong , you constantly under rate thompsons performances , your opinion , fine, but fans and obviousky the coaching staff disagree , hence him getting a 2 year deal, deservedly so. So yes I think you are proven wrong, Thompson doesnt need to prove anything to you, hes got a new 2 year deal on the back of his performances . Proven wrong dave , just accept it


It makes your p&&is boil :lol: what a clown you are, if that's the kind of thing that makes you angry then a feel sorry for you, it's a fans forum FFS.

If I make you that angry with my posts I suggest you press the ignore button.

You rate Thompson I don't, some fans do, some fans don't, Radford does, but like I've said as good a coach as he is, let's not pretend he is perfect and makes all the right decision.

His performances have been overall average the last two years and IMO has to prove he is worth that deal. If he plays well like he did against Wigan consistently I'll give him the credit he deserves.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:12 pm
Dave K.





Bombed Out wrote:
It only seems in your head Dave that it's not the right decision. Maybe you could apply for Motu's job to ensure all signings or resignings meet your approval.

People see different things in different players, I'm no Sneyd fan, but to each their own.

Radford obviously sees something in Thommo he likes.

Personally I'm happy with all the resignings.
It's all about value for money and squad balance.


Talk about double standards, you have a go at me for talking about Thompson then go on about Sneyd, maybe it's you that should apply for Motus job.

So are we not allowed a opinion on players as fans, do we have to be coaching experts if so it will be pretty boring on here.
