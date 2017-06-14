Tinkerman23 wrote: To be honest dave, the way you talk as if your on the coaching staff makes my pixxxxsssss boil, you have been proved wrong , you constantly under rate thompsons performances , your opinion , fine, but fans and obviousky the coaching staff disagree , hence him getting a 2 year deal, deservedly so. So yes I think you are proven wrong, Thompson doesnt need to prove anything to you, hes got a new 2 year deal on the back of his performances . Proven wrong dave , just accept it

It makes your p&&is boilwhat a clown you are, if that's the kind of thing that makes you angry then a feel sorry for you, it's a fans forum FFS.If I make you that angry with my posts I suggest you press the ignore button.You rate Thompson I don't, some fans do, some fans don't, Radford does, but like I've said as good a coach as he is, let's not pretend he is perfect and makes all the right decision.His performances have been overall average the last two years and IMO has to prove he is worth that deal. If he plays well like he did against Wigan consistently I'll give him the credit he deserves.