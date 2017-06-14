Pleased for all there, Washy and Talanoa really deserve their deals, as well documented not convinced by Thompson, his performance haven't been great the last two seasons and I hope we don't regret this move in a tight cap. Got to have faith in Radford and his recruitment and I hope he proves me wrong.
