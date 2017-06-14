WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:31 am
PCollinson1990 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 456
oud3pstander wrote:
Why O'Why do they always pick on RL, not long ago we missed on Crocker for a driving offence, but in other sports rapists, thieves and violence offences don't count.
Just weird to me.

This is an RFL decision, not immigration afaik

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:14 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17349
In addition to Washy (one year), new deals agreed with Talanoa (one year) and Thompson (two years).

http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-14-hull-trio-sign-new-deals

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:31 pm
PCollinson1990 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 456
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
In addition to Washy (one year), new deals agreed with Talanoa (one year) and Thompson (two years).

http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-14-hull-trio-sign-new-deals

All good news, I expect Ellis to get involved with coaching, Jack Downs, Steve Michaels and Nick Rawsthorn I haven't seen enough of to comment.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:32 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25821
Micahels needs to go for me and use his quota spot for a back rower.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:56 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9124
Location: King George Dock
In attack JT can be awesome with his quick feet and being fairly agile for a forward, although in defence the majority of the time he can be a liability. Often goes in looking for a big hit which rarely comes off or finds himself flat footed and then attempting to shirt grab. Get this out of him and he could be twice th player he is now.

As a whole, three renewals are very good news and keeps a close knit group together.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Bandicoot, bellyboy, Brid B&W, brooklands tap room, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, freddyfox73, Google [Bot], Hessle Roader, hull smallears, hull2524, indie43, Jake the Peg, Patterdale, pepos, Raggytash, shadrack, simon_tem, themightynortherner, Touchliner, x teacher and 257 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,6561,91776,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM