Jake the Peg wrote: naughton finishing his loan spell at leigh. I can't see him playing again for us though

Looks that way, spell at Leigh hasn't really worked, hardly played and they have just signed another winger.Can't come back to Hull because of a salary cap, think he needs a spell in the championship to get some regular gametime, hopefully a team like London or Fev will sign him.I still think he has potential to be a good SL player if he is given a run.