Sheldon wrote: I've always been surprised he hasn't had a more steady run at a club, played once this season for the Dragons and scored a couple of tries. He has a pretty good try scoring record tbh.



Some NRL clubs really struggle on the wing, might be more to it. He had a few problems as a youngster, think he got sacked from a club.

What kind of a winger is he? Do you think he would do well over here? Try scoring record in isolation doesnt really mean anything. Also if his stats are correct he isnt especially big. Is he capable of the role Talanoa and Fonua play?