WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:15 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1585
Mrs Barista wrote:
Hope so!

Ditto!

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:48 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1831
Location: East stand!
Under absolutely no circumstances am I having michaels is a superior winger to Talanoa
What a different team we look with both Talanoa and Fonua on field
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:02 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17823
Location: Back in Hull.
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Under absolutely no circumstances am I having michaels is a superior winger to Talanoa
What a different team we look with both Talanoa and Fonua on field


Its plain for everyone to see, I do like Michaels though, but Talanoa is so important to us and with Fonua leaving he is a must to keep

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:38 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4632
Get the binman signed up
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:59 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17823
Location: Back in Hull.
A few SL clubs interested in Kalifa Faifai Loa, who is a big powerful Samoan winger, sounds right up our street, wonder if we are one of those clubs?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:34 pm
Greavsie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 11, 2005 6:59 am
Posts: 2015
Location: city of hull
Dave K. wrote:
A few SL clubs interested in Kalifa Faifai Loa, who is a big powerful Samoan winger, sounds right up our street, wonder if we are one of those clubs?



sounds like Radders type of winger, not a bad age either, don`t know what he`s like though, has anybody seen anything of him
FC THROUGH AND THROUGH

Image

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:20 pm
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1614
Location: Top of the East Stand
Dave K. wrote:
A few SL clubs interested in Kalifa Faifai Loa, who is a big powerful Samoan winger, sounds right up our street, wonder if we are one of those clubs?


Not sure he would get in under the new rules, don't think he's played enough? Assuming these rules actually exist?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:32 pm
Sheldon User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22052
Location: London
Greavsie wrote:
sounds like Radders type of winger, not a bad age either, don`t know what he`s like though, has anybody seen anything of him


I've always been surprised he hasn't had a more steady run at a club, played once this season for the Dragons and scored a couple of tries. He has a pretty good try scoring record tbh.

Some NRL clubs really struggle on the wing, might be more to it. He had a few problems as a youngster, think he got sacked from a club.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:46 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10476
Sheldon wrote:
I've always been surprised he hasn't had a more steady run at a club, played once this season for the Dragons and scored a couple of tries. He has a pretty good try scoring record tbh.

Some NRL clubs really struggle on the wing, might be more to it. He had a few problems as a youngster, think he got sacked from a club.


What kind of a winger is he? Do you think he would do well over here? Try scoring record in isolation doesnt really mean anything. Also if his stats are correct he isnt especially big. Is he capable of the role Talanoa and Fonua play?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:35 pm
Sheldon User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22052
Location: London
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
What kind of a winger is he?


Powerful, decent pace and finisher.

Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Do you think he would do well over here?


His style suits SL

Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Try scoring record in isolation doesnt really mean anything.


I know.

Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Also if his stats are correct he isnt especially big.


I'd say he's as tall as Fonua?

Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Is he capable of the role Talanoa and Fonua play?


His style would be in between those 2, not the explosive power of Founa but a bit more pace than Talanoa.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beanman, Bing [Bot], Cardiff_05, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, GrahamGBull, Irregular Hoops, knockersbumpMKII, Raggytash, Sheldon, Tarquin Fuego, themightynortherner and 184 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,7191,65476,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM