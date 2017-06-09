|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1585
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Hope so!
Ditto!
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:48 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1831
Location: East stand!
|
Under absolutely no circumstances am I having michaels is a superior winger to Talanoa
What a different team we look with both Talanoa and Fonua on field
|
"never looking back,always looking forward"
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:02 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17820
Location: Back in Hull.
|
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Under absolutely no circumstances am I having michaels is a superior winger to Talanoa
What a different team we look with both Talanoa and Fonua on field
Its plain for everyone to see, I do like Michaels though, but Talanoa is so important to us and with Fonua leaving he is a must to keep
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4632
|
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:59 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17820
Location: Back in Hull.
|
A few SL clubs interested in Kalifa Faifai Loa, who is a big powerful Samoan winger, sounds right up our street, wonder if we are one of those clubs?
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:34 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 11, 2005 6:59 am
Posts: 2015
Location: city of hull
|
Dave K. wrote:
A few SL clubs interested in Kalifa Faifai Loa, who is a big powerful Samoan winger, sounds right up our street, wonder if we are one of those clubs?
sounds like Radders type of winger, not a bad age either, don`t know what he`s like though, has anybody seen anything of him
|
FC THROUGH AND THROUGH
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:20 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1614
Location: Top of the East Stand
|
Dave K. wrote:
A few SL clubs interested in Kalifa Faifai Loa, who is a big powerful Samoan winger, sounds right up our street, wonder if we are one of those clubs?
Not sure he would get in under the new rules, don't think he's played enough? Assuming these rules actually exist?
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:32 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22050
Location: London
|
Greavsie wrote:
sounds like Radders type of winger, not a bad age either, don`t know what he`s like though, has anybody seen anything of him
I've always been surprised he hasn't had a more steady run at a club, played once this season for the Dragons and scored a couple of tries. He has a pretty good try scoring record tbh.
Some NRL clubs really struggle on the wing, might be more to it. He had a few problems as a youngster, think he got sacked from a club.
|
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:46 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10476
|
Sheldon wrote:
I've always been surprised he hasn't had a more steady run at a club, played once this season for the Dragons and scored a couple of tries. He has a pretty good try scoring record tbh.
Some NRL clubs really struggle on the wing, might be more to it. He had a few problems as a youngster, think he got sacked from a club.
What kind of a winger is he? Do you think he would do well over here? Try scoring record in isolation doesnt really mean anything. Also if his stats are correct he isnt especially big. Is he capable of the role Talanoa and Fonua play?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, Bing [Bot], ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, davey37, Erik the not red, FoD FC Army, FrEaK-HullFC, Greavsie, hull2524, Irregular Hoops, Mick Cranes Sidestep, Mr. Zucchini Head, mrpurfect, Paddyfc, Patterdale, PCollinson1990, pepos, Psyrax64, Sheldon, Tinkerman23 and 309 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|