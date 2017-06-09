WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:15 am
Tinkerman23
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1582
Mrs Barista wrote:
Hope so!

Ditto!

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:48 pm
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1831
Location: East stand!
Under absolutely no circumstances am I having michaels is a superior winger to Talanoa
What a different team we look with both Talanoa and Fonua on field
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:02 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17804
Location: Back in Hull.
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Under absolutely no circumstances am I having michaels is a superior winger to Talanoa
What a different team we look with both Talanoa and Fonua on field


Its plain for everyone to see, I do like Michaels though, but Talanoa is so important to us and with Fonua leaving he is a must to keep
