airliebird,runninglate! wrote: If you seriously believe Michaels offers more than Talanoa I'd have to question how many games you've actually seen in recent years. It's not even close. Michaels is a 110% er. Thats it. Not knocking him at all. But there is not aspect of his play I'd rate above Talanoa. You say defensively. Not on the basis of lots of games this year

The difference in impact out of backfield with Talanoa in his 1st game back was enormous. Need to get the right player in to replace Fonua. Because while they've been out its highlighted just how important they were to our successes last year

Given your repsonse I'd have to question not how much you watch but your basic understanding of what qualities and deficiencies each player has and how rugby league actually works.Michaels is a superior player to Talanoa in every department aside from maybe basic grunt going forward. Michaels defence/tackling ability is twice that of Talanoa's, covers others defensive errors and can actually catch a high ball. He is far more flexible in where we can use him too as well as he rarely goes off the boil.You have you're opinion but what we see on the field says that you are wrong.