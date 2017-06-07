WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:20 am
Chris71 User avatar
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
If you seriously believe Michaels offers more than Talanoa I'd have to question how many games you've actually seen in recent years. It's not even close. Michaels is a 110% er. Thats it. Not knocking him at all. But there is not aspect of his play I'd rate above Talanoa. You say defensively. Not on the basis of lots of games this year
The difference in impact out of backfield with Talanoa in his 1st game back was enormous. Need to get the right player in to replace Fonua. Because while they've been out its highlighted just how important they were to our successes last year


Not that I am defending bumpy :shock: but to be fair Michaels and Talanoa are different players altogether so comparing is very difficult. To say there is not an aspect of his play you'd rate above Talanoa is a little harsh though thats your opinion. For me Michaels is more reliable under high balls than Talanoa and offers us something that Talanoa doesn't and vice versa Talanoa offers better go forward on returns due to his physical presence but in fairness Michaels aint been too shabby in that dept either when asked.
Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:29 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
If you seriously believe Michaels offers more than Talanoa I'd have to question how many games you've actually seen in recent years. It's not even close. Michaels is a 110% er. Thats it. Not knocking him at all. But there is not aspect of his play I'd rate above Talanoa. You say defensively. Not on the basis of lots of games this year
The difference in impact out of backfield with Talanoa in his 1st game back was enormous. Need to get the right player in to replace Fonua. Because while they've been out its highlighted just how important they were to our successes last year

Given your repsonse I'd have to question not how much you watch but your basic understanding of what qualities and deficiencies each player has and how rugby league actually works.

Michaels is a superior player to Talanoa in every department aside from maybe basic grunt going forward. Michaels defence/tackling ability is twice that of Talanoa's, covers others defensive errors and can actually catch a high ball. He is far more flexible in where we can use him too as well as he rarely goes off the boil.
You have you're opinion but what we see on the field says that you are wrong.
