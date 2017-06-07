airliebird,runninglate! wrote: If you seriously believe Michaels offers more than Talanoa I'd have to question how many games you've actually seen in recent years. It's not even close. Michaels is a 110% er. Thats it. Not knocking him at all. But there is not aspect of his play I'd rate above Talanoa. You say defensively. Not on the basis of lots of games this year

The difference in impact out of backfield with Talanoa in his 1st game back was enormous. Need to get the right player in to replace Fonua. Because while they've been out its highlighted just how important they were to our successes last year

Not that I am defending bumpybut to be fair Michaels and Talanoa are different players altogether so comparing is very difficult. To say there is not an aspect of his play you'd rate above Talanoa is a little harsh though thats your opinion. For me Michaels is more reliable under high balls than Talanoa and offers us something that Talanoa doesn't and vice versa Talanoa offers better go forward on returns due to his physical presence but in fairness Michaels aint been too shabby in that dept either when asked.