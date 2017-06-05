WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:03 am
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 321
Hadley extends his stay with Trinity for another month
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:50 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17777
Location: Back in Hull.
Sheldon wrote:
Who's a world class winger? I can only think of 1.

Even players like Blake Ferguson aren't what you'd class as world class.

Powerful wingers who can clear their lines, break tackles, take bombs and finish when given the chance.


OK SL world class, you just have to look at Cas to see you don't need to spend big on wingers if the rest of the team are good players.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:44 pm
Sheldon User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22046
Location: London
Dave K. wrote:
OK SL world class, you just have to look at Cas to see you don't need to spend big on wingers if the rest of the team are good players.


I agree Dave, I like the look of Rawsthorne tbh.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:21 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5354
Sheldon wrote:
I agree Dave, I like the look of Rawsthorne tbh.


Me too, very raw but just his ability in the air, footwork to avoid the big hit, his goal kicking and his pace all are great qualities

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:55 pm
the cal train User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2424
Location: West Hull
Wilde 3 wrote:
Me too, very raw but just his ability in the air, footwork to avoid the big hit, his goal kicking and his pace all are great qualities

big lad as well, wanna see him bust through and break away!
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:31 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3725
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Jake the Peg wrote:
And millington

We've had some major disruption with injuries this season though with 5+ first 17 players out pretty much every game for the last couple of months but even at full strength we're probably looking at a bench of green, bowden, washbrook and connor/thompson which lacks a bit of impact for me.

On faster summer pitches when the injuries start stacking up wouldn't you want players that are more mobile, able to do more minutes/better endurance, get to the tackle quicker, be able to back a break?
This is why I don't think Pritchard was that effective, we already had the advantage of the best pack in SL and most of all not being injured so whilst pritchard did offer some impact in games it was for an all too short a period of time and he really didn't have much more 'impact' than the likes of Thompson who he was only just ahead of in tackle busts yet made massively fewer tackles than Thompson did.
A bench of Green, Bowden, Fash and Hadley IF we retain him and he isn't in the starting XIII which I hope we do is one that i would be happy with.
it's just that fans seem to think they have to be a big bustling runner in the mould of a Jamie Thackery or South Sea islander to be an impact player, I think impact is being viewed in much too narrow a way.

Naughton I can't see being kept, Lancaster has gone, I'm not sure we will keep Talanoa either.
So LR will have to decide if we find a replacment winger or decide if he keeps Talanoa or Michaels services for another year, both are much cheaper than Fonua, both are known quantities each with their own strengths and weaknesses. I prefer Michaels myself as he is pretty reliable, can cover centre or wing on either side and is defensively much better than Talanoa.
That means we have Rawesthorne on the left and Michaels on the right as an example.
Not forking out for a top winger would enable us to have either JA or Hadley back but I'm not sure if either will be coming back for 2018.
Then we have Ellis's money, some of that is already down for kelly's extension/upgrade which will be significant.
I don't think that would leave us a big amount in the pot for a top player even with the increase in salary cap IF we were actually going to play Hadley next year. never mind Hadley and JA.
ATM the big problem we have is Griffin, he's going to be on a decent wedge and he's not firing on all cyclinders and well short of expectations, we're stuck with him until end of 2019 so he really needs to crack on and prove his worth or he is wasted cap and a fair chunk of it too.

I also think LR sees Washbrook and Hadley very alike in what they offer, whilst Washbrook has done well when taking more responsibility I think Hadley is a slight upgrade on him. However taking Hadley back and keeping Washbrook too effectively pushes Jez litten to fourth choice dummy half and Radford's preference is to use a running second rower such as washbrook/Hadley type as a stand in and both have experience in that role, Hadley particularly at wakey is used that way.
It's a big conundrum for sure as to how LR sees things and how he wants us to go next year, sign a big 'impact' player that costs a lot or go with a ball playing 13 and more than adept forward who can cover the back row forwards positions and dummy half.
So
1. We release/leave on long term loan Hadley and JA and sign another forward (don't see the point personally because we aren't going to have big bucks left for a big name anyway)
2. On top of above re JA and Hadley we release michaels or Talanoa (or even both) and sign a bigger named/better standard 'impact' forward and a winger in the style of Fonua but a no name (not sure that's feasible money wise anyway)

3. We retain both Hadley and JA for next season, release Talanoa or Michaels, sign an unknown winger and the 'impact' forward is a non starter and we rely on our own lads to make the impact, just not in a smash bang wallop kind of way.
Can't see it being more than 2 signings either way, I'd prefer to play JA and Hadley next year, keep Michaels, release Talanoa.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:29 am
Ellam User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3369
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
Think Talanoa already signed for next season.
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:40 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24723
Location: West Yorkshire
Ellam wrote:
Think Talanoa already signed for next season.

Hope so. Very important player for us.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, C for Cuckoo, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, Dave K., Ellam, Faithful One, Jake the Peg, Keiththered, oooh Gravy!, Patterdale, weighman and 95 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,1751,10276,0194,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM