Sheldon wrote:
I agree Dave, I like the look of Rawsthorne tbh.
Me too, very raw but just his ability in the air, footwork to avoid the big hit, his goal kicking and his pace all are great qualities
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, ComeOnYouUll, davey37, Homenaway, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Keiththered, Large Paws, listener, London FC Fan, Neil HFC, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, Paul Hamilton, the artist, themightynortherner and 316 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|