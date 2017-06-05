WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:03 am
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 318
Hadley extends his stay with Trinity for another month
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:50 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17776
Location: Back in Hull.
Sheldon wrote:
Who's a world class winger? I can only think of 1.

Even players like Blake Ferguson aren't what you'd class as world class.

Powerful wingers who can clear their lines, break tackles, take bombs and finish when given the chance.


OK SL world class, you just have to look at Cas to see you don't need to spend big on wingers if the rest of the team are good players.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:44 pm
Sheldon User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22046
Location: London
Dave K. wrote:
OK SL world class, you just have to look at Cas to see you don't need to spend big on wingers if the rest of the team are good players.


I agree Dave, I like the look of Rawsthorne tbh.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:21 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5354
Sheldon wrote:
I agree Dave, I like the look of Rawsthorne tbh.


Me too, very raw but just his ability in the air, footwork to avoid the big hit, his goal kicking and his pace all are great qualities
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, ComeOnYouUll, davey37, Homenaway, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Keiththered, Large Paws, listener, London FC Fan, Neil HFC, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, Paul Hamilton, the artist, themightynortherner and 316 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,4932,25276,0194,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM