Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:45 am
Going forward for 2018 my preference would be if Ellis is going is a pack and bench something like

Bowden
Houghton
Taylor
Sika
Hadley
Watts

Impact prop
Green
Minichello
Connor/washy/fash/turgut or a couple of others

Agree, like Watts at 13. Not heard much in terms of forwards we might be linked with. Need more impact in the mode of Paea, Feka, Pritchard IMO.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 11:43 am
I'm not sure we need an impact prop as much as we need a 2nd rower who can create space out in the centres. One area we're a long way behind last season is back row IMO as last year they offered us plenty of go forward and made breaks and scored tries. This season they've been poor to average in terms of impact (not effort)

Sat Jun 03, 2017 11:47 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
I'm not sure we need an impact prop as much as we need a 2nd rower who can create space out in the centres. One area we're a long way behind last season is back row IMO as last year they offered us plenty of go forward and made breaks and scored tries. This season they've been poor to average in terms of impact (not effort)


Agree with you and in ideal world we would sign a prop and backrower and sign an English winger.

Don't know why people are putting Connor on the bench, surely he is a first choice centre when all fully fit?

Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:20 pm
Jones Bishop staying at Wakefield
Niall Evalds attracting interest from SL clubs
Rhys Evans looking for a new club.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:52 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Jones Bishop staying at Wakefield
Niall Evalds attracting interest from SL clubs
Rhys Evans looking for a new club.


None of them would improve us.

Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:17 pm
Smiggs wrote:
None of them would improve us.


You are both Pearson & Radford and I claim my £5.
