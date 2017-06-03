[quote="airliebird,runninglate!"]
Going forward for 2018 my preference would be if Ellis is going is a pack and bench something like
Bowden
Houghton
Taylor
Sika
Hadley
Watts
Impact prop
Green
Minichello
Connor/washy/fash/turgut or a couple of others[\quote]
Agree, like Watts at 13. Not heard much in terms of forwards we might be linked with. Need more impact in the mode of Paea, Feka, Pritchard IMO.
Going forward for 2018 my preference would be if Ellis is going is a pack and bench something like
Bowden
Houghton
Taylor
Sika
Hadley
Watts
Impact prop
Green
Minichello
Connor/washy/fash/turgut or a couple of others[\quote]
Agree, like Watts at 13. Not heard much in terms of forwards we might be linked with. Need more impact in the mode of Paea, Feka, Pritchard IMO.