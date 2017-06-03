WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:45 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
[quote="airliebird,runninglate!"]
Going forward for 2018 my preference would be if Ellis is going is a pack and bench something like

Bowden
Houghton
Taylor
Sika
Hadley
Watts

Impact prop
Green
Minichello
Connor/washy/fash/turgut or a couple of others[\quote]

Agree, like Watts at 13. Not heard much in terms of forwards we might be linked with. Need more impact in the mode of Paea, Feka, Pritchard IMO.
