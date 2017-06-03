[quote="airliebird,runninglate!"]

Going forward for 2018 my preference would be if Ellis is going is a pack and bench something like



Bowden

Houghton

Taylor

Sika

Hadley

Watts



Impact prop

Green

Minichello

Connor/washy/fash/turgut or a couple of others[\quote]



Agree, like Watts at 13. Not heard much in terms of forwards we might be linked with. Need more impact in the mode of Paea, Feka, Pritchard IMO.