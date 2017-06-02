|
Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:27 pm
barham red wrote:
It will drastically reduce the quality of players coming over, the ones who have fit the criteria will be able to earn far more in Aus unless they're in the twilight of there careers whereas someone like say Michael Dobson wouldn't get in.
Good chance it'll have to be a British passport to avoid the need for a visa in the next few years.
That and the injury crises that now seem to afflict most clubs most years should see ample opportunities for young local players, at least.
Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:47 pm
Ellam wrote:
Minichello signed new one year deal
Fantastic. What a role model for the younger players to have around.
Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:10 pm
With mini signed up I hope we go and get a big south sea island 2nd rower to play off the bench. As great a player as Ellis has been we just can't afford the cap space he takes up for the number of games he plays. Get him into the coaching team
Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:17 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
With mini signed up I hope we go and get a big south sea island 2nd rower to play off the bench. As great a player as Ellis has been we just can't afford the cap space he takes up for the number of games he plays. Get him into the coaching team
Agree with that, although there's Hadley to throw into the mix for a back row spot. One things for sure and that's we lack any impact off the bench this year.
Fri Jun 02, 2017 4:06 pm
DGM wrote:
Agree with that, although there's Hadley to throw into the mix for a back row spot. One things for sure and that's we lack any impact off the bench this year.
My favourite bench player this year so far has been Fash.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:53 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
My favourite bench player this year so far has been Fash.
Which without being harsh on him is miles behind for example Cas who've been in some games bringing Moors and JSL off the bench.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:02 am
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Which without being harsh on him is miles behind for example Cas who've been in some games bringing Moors and JSL off the bench.
Don't disagree at all, that was sort of my point.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:03 am
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Which without being harsh on him is miles behind for example Cas who've been in some games bringing Moors and JSL off the bench.
And millington
We've had some major disruption with injuries this season though with 5+ first 17 players out pretty much every game for the last couple of months but even at full strength we're probably looking at a bench of green, bowden, washbrook and connor/thompson which lacks a bit of impact for me.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:36 am
[quote="Jake the Peg"]And millington
We've had some major disruption with injuries this season though with 5+ first 17 players out pretty much every game for the last couple of months but even at full strength we're probably looking at a bench of green, bowden, washbrook and connor/thompson which lacks a bit of impact
Millington is 1 of the most under rated props tbf as well. That's a real bench that can turn a game. And has a few times. I can recall a few were it's been tight/losing after 20 and Cas have gone in at HT 10 to 18 ish up after the subs come on
Going forward for 2018 my preference would be if Ellis is going is a pack and bench something like
Bowden
Houghton
Taylor
Sika
Hadley
Watts
Impact prop
Green
Minichello
Connor/washy/fash/turgut or a couple of others
