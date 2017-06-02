WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 11:45 am
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4618
Good news
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:27 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9776
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
barham red wrote:
It will drastically reduce the quality of players coming over, the ones who have fit the criteria will be able to earn far more in Aus unless they're in the twilight of there careers whereas someone like say Michael Dobson wouldn't get in.


Good chance it'll have to be a British passport to avoid the need for a visa in the next few years.

That and the injury crises that now seem to afflict most clubs most years should see ample opportunities for young local players, at least.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:47 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24704
Location: West Yorkshire
Ellam wrote:
Minichello signed new one year deal

Fantastic. What a role model for the younger players to have around.
Image

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:10 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25740
With mini signed up I hope we go and get a big south sea island 2nd rower to play off the bench. As great a player as Ellis has been we just can't afford the cap space he takes up for the number of games he plays. Get him into the coaching team

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:17 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1860
Jake the Peg wrote:
With mini signed up I hope we go and get a big south sea island 2nd rower to play off the bench. As great a player as Ellis has been we just can't afford the cap space he takes up for the number of games he plays. Get him into the coaching team


Agree with that, although there's Hadley to throw into the mix for a back row spot. One things for sure and that's we lack any impact off the bench this year.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 4:06 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24704
Location: West Yorkshire
DGM wrote:
Agree with that, although there's Hadley to throw into the mix for a back row spot. One things for sure and that's we lack any impact off the bench this year.

My favourite bench player this year so far has been Fash.
Image

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:53 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1826
Location: East stand!
Mrs Barista wrote:
My favourite bench player this year so far has been Fash.


Which without being harsh on him is miles behind for example Cas who've been in some games bringing Moors and JSL off the bench.
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:02 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24704
Location: West Yorkshire
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Which without being harsh on him is miles behind for example Cas who've been in some games bringing Moors and JSL off the bench.

Don't disagree at all, that was sort of my point.
Image

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:03 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25740
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Which without being harsh on him is miles behind for example Cas who've been in some games bringing Moors and JSL off the bench.


And millington

We've had some major disruption with injuries this season though with 5+ first 17 players out pretty much every game for the last couple of months but even at full strength we're probably looking at a bench of green, bowden, washbrook and connor/thompson which lacks a bit of impact for me.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:36 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1826
Location: East stand!
[quote="Jake the Peg"]And millington

We've had some major disruption with injuries this season though with 5+ first 17 players out pretty much every game for the last couple of months but even at full strength we're probably looking at a bench of green, bowden, washbrook and connor/thompson which lacks a bit of impact

Millington is 1 of the most under rated props tbf as well. That's a real bench that can turn a game. And has a few times. I can recall a few were it's been tight/losing after 20 and Cas have gone in at HT 10 to 18 ish up after the subs come on

Going forward for 2018 my preference would be if Ellis is going is a pack and bench something like

Bowden
Houghton
Taylor
Sika
Hadley
Watts

Impact prop
Green
Minichello
Connor/washy/fash/turgut or a couple of others
"never looking back,always looking forward"
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, ComeOnYouUll, craig hkr, Dave K., fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Greavsie, hullandbroncos, Jake the Peg, Keiththered, mwindass, Paddyfc, shauney, themightynortherner, Wellsy13 and 214 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,578,6131,53976,0144,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
16
- 12WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
COVENTY
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM