Its patently obvious re the Widnes game-United were playing the same day.Friday was Salford night for a reason the footballers and football fans used to watch Salford.The two poor attendances were both on the same day as United games.Leigh was a Bank hols.The crowds will build as long as Salford win.It happened before and will happen this time.It happens with most sports teams.Win and they will come.
Change the name and move out of Salford and bang go the hardcore fans too.I know RL is cracking product but I still think its a tad expensive for the a family.I know Utd is expensive but United provide top dollar players and top level finishes most times and trophies too.

REDRUM wrote:
Mario, you forgot to post how well Salford are playing and their position in SL pal. Or maybe you haven't checked recently, well were sitting pretty in 3rd playing a great brand of rugby. Hows things your end my negative chum?

got to agree your fans have no reason to not go to games your a good team this year

hi guys,i am a leigh fan,have been today for the wakefield game,this is my second visit this season.love the stadium,enjoyed the game,but here are the negatives.£25 for a ticket,£5 to cause £200 worth of damage driving along the potholed car park.half time visit to the toilets and two blokes snorting powder up their noses and not a steward to be seen.i hope you go all the way in league and cup.i am not having a go,just making points as to why people are not turning up in bigger numbers to watch your team.good luck

Cheers: agree about the car park but £25 seems to be getting usual these days.
Best season every watching my team & instead of the RFL spoiling the party the club are doing there best to mickey us off. We have an hard core of very loyal fans, we maybe small but we are passionate about the Salford red devils. I understand for us to survive the way we are, needs a rich investor, I also understand his frustrations of not being able to develop the core fan base, however it seems to me MK as already made is mind up & paying lip service to the very loyal fans.
Finally I want to enjoy the ride this year as I am not optimistic about where MK will take the club. If he changes the name the club is F..... & if he does not get his own way I fear he will decide to walk, either way it does not look too promising, not to worry though, I am sure the rugby league will line up the perfect replacements in Toronto & Toulouse!
