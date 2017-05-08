Best season every watching my team & instead of the RFL spoiling the party the club are doing there best to mickey us off. We have an hard core of very loyal fans, we maybe small but we are passionate about the Salford red devils. I understand for us to survive the way we are, needs a rich investor, I also understand his frustrations of not being able to develop the core fan base, however it seems to me MK as already made is mind up & paying lip service to the very loyal fans.

Finally I want to enjoy the ride this year as I am not optimistic about where MK will take the club. If he changes the name the club is F..... & if he does not get his own way I fear he will decide to walk, either way it does not look too promising, not to worry though, I am sure the rugby league will line up the perfect replacements in Toronto & Toulouse!