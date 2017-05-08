Its patently obvious re the Widnes game-United were playing the same day.Friday was Salford night for a reason the footballers and football fans used to watch Salford.The two poor attendances were both on the same day as United games.Leigh was a Bank hols.The crowds will build as long as Salford win.It happened before and will happen this time.It happens with most sports teams.Win and they will come.

Change the name and move out of Salford and bang go the hardcore fans too.I know RL is cracking product but I still think its a tad expensive for the a family.I know Utd is expensive but United provide top dollar players and top level finishes most times and trophies too.