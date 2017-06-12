WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stone Out !!!

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Stone Out !!!

 
Post a reply

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:28 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1705
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
brearley84 wrote:
stone was handed similar here, struggling team lacking in confidence and given players he hadnt signed for 2017

the club is in a rebuilding phase, so far its going ok but will take a good while..top 8 is progres this season

I don't know your team circumstances, but I don't think it was similar.
The Bennett signed "stars" just refused to play ball with Stone.
BJ Leiluea showed up at training a stone overweight and ruined training sessions by pretending to take part, but mucking up every play - till Stone released him.
Darius Boyd collected his million dollar salary, but got a medical certificate saying he was depressed and took his wife on a holiday to the south of France till he was released.
Beau Scott and others just went through the motions till they were released.
Stone had well over half his salary cap tied up in players who had signed up to play under the super coach, and were never going to give him a chance to coach them.

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:48 am
Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1120
roopy wrote:
I don't know your team circumstances, but I don't think it was similar.
The Bennett signed "stars" just refused to play ball with Stone.
BJ Leiluea showed up at training a stone overweight and ruined training sessions by pretending to take part, but mucking up every play - till Stone released him.
Darius Boyd collected his million dollar salary, but got a medical certificate saying he was depressed and took his wife on a holiday to the south of France till he was released.
Beau Scott and others just went through the motions till they were released.
Stone had well over half his salary cap tied up in players who had signed up to play under the super coach, and were never going to give him a chance to coach them.


Well R Stone said it would take 2 years, and he ain't had that yet. For the first time in a couple of years "bar the odd game now and then "we are beginning to show signs of being able to play,
It's still early days yet but all the signs are beginning to look favorable. I don't know what has brought this about but It's more than likely a combination of things, Mamo surely will be part of it, and watching Brough i get the impression someone has had a very serious word with him, He is certainly concentrating on his game more and that is to our good because when he does there is none better.
On top of all this has been the injury situation, I have always maintained that a top coach can get his team to play Whoever is picked, That may be true in certain cases but it is also a bit unrealistic most of the time.
Ikky is really hitting his straps now, and Wakeman is visibly improving, in Fact the whole pack are starting to hold their own, and even dominate in some games, instead of getting a good hiding. This is the most important to me because without it the halves will never shine and the three- quarters will be starved of decent chances.
So whatever they are doing down there, keep doing it, Lets beat Saints and Wigan and we have as good as cracked it. What we are now watching doesn't bear any resemblance in attitude to the team who turned out against Swinton, Keep it going and the fans will turn up.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Eorls Blouse, Code13, Danril, djhudds, GiantMisterE, glow, Hessle Roader, Jo Jumbuck, nolano87, rounding92 and 114 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,2381,87376,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM