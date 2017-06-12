roopy wrote: I don't know your team circumstances, but I don't think it was similar.

The Bennett signed "stars" just refused to play ball with Stone.

BJ Leiluea showed up at training a stone overweight and ruined training sessions by pretending to take part, but mucking up every play - till Stone released him.

Darius Boyd collected his million dollar salary, but got a medical certificate saying he was depressed and took his wife on a holiday to the south of France till he was released.

Beau Scott and others just went through the motions till they were released.

Stone had well over half his salary cap tied up in players who had signed up to play under the super coach, and were never going to give him a chance to coach them.

Well R Stone said it would take 2 years, and he ain't had that yet. For the first time in a couple of years "bar the odd game now and then "we are beginning to show signs of being able to play,It's still early days yet but all the signs are beginning to look favorable. I don't know what has brought this about but It's more than likely a combination of things, Mamo surely will be part of it, and watching Brough i get the impression someone has had a very serious word with him, He is certainly concentrating on his game more and that is to our good because when he does there is none better.On top of all this has been the injury situation, I have always maintained that a top coach can get his team to play Whoever is picked, That may be true in certain cases but it is also a bit unrealistic most of the time.Ikky is really hitting his straps now, and Wakeman is visibly improving, in Fact the whole pack are starting to hold their own, and even dominate in some games, instead of getting a good hiding. This is the most important to me because without it the halves will never shine and the three- quarters will be starved of decent chances.So whatever they are doing down there, keep doing it, Lets beat Saints and Wigan and we have as good as cracked it. What we are now watching doesn't bear any resemblance in attitude to the team who turned out against Swinton, Keep it going and the fans will turn up.