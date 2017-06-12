WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stone Out !!!

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:28 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1705
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
brearley84 wrote:
stone was handed similar here, struggling team lacking in confidence and given players he hadnt signed for 2017

the club is in a rebuilding phase, so far its going ok but will take a good while..top 8 is progres this season

I don't know your team circumstances, but I don't think it was similar.
The Bennett signed "stars" just refused to play ball with Stone.
BJ Leiluea showed up at training a stone overweight and ruined training sessions by pretending to take part, but mucking up every play - till Stone released him.
Darius Boyd collected his million dollar salary, but got a medical certificate saying he was depressed and took his wife on a holiday to the south of France till he was released.
Beau Scott and others just went through the motions till they were released.
Stone had well over half his salary cap tied up in players who had signed up to play under the super coach, and were never going to give him a chance to coach them.
