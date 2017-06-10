Jo Jumbuck wrote:
I never stopped going mate although not many would have blamed me if i and others had, I'm not one of those who turn up to watch rubbish indefinitely, and believe me we were at one point (as you put it ) rock bottom. but as you said, amongst all the rubbish we kept putting on a decent show, like when we outclassed Leeds and It's enough to keep you hoping that things have changed. That said i don't blame anyone who is prepared to support no matter what is served up.
Anyway those days are being left behind us at the moment and as i said whatever the reasons RS is due his share of the credit, I have had a few conversations with him and he is a very laid back guy which surprised me in view of the way the Giants were going, As long as he does the business it matters not.
Glad to hear it Jumbuck and good on you pal