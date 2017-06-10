WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stone Out !!!

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:56 pm
The Chin's Back User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 644
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
I never stopped going mate although not many would have blamed me if i and others had, I'm not one of those who turn up to watch rubbish indefinitely, and believe me we were at one point (as you put it ) rock bottom. but as you said, amongst all the rubbish we kept putting on a decent show, like when we outclassed Leeds and It's enough to keep you hoping that things have changed. That said i don't blame anyone who is prepared to support no matter what is served up.

Anyway those days are being left behind us at the moment and as i said whatever the reasons RS is due his share of the credit, I have had a few conversations with him and he is a very laid back guy which surprised me in view of the way the Giants were going, As long as he does the business it matters not.


Glad to hear it Jumbuck and good on you pal

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:15 pm
The Chin's Back User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 644
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Before the lynch mob come on here defending themselves and asking why a Rhinos fan is on here asking questions

I have been to every home game this season at the Giants as I work for one of your major sponsors LV and Britannia Rescue

So even though I don't support the club I do have to admit that having met the players and Rick each week that I have a soft spot for your club and have taken a dislike to you lot calling for Rick's head when things weren't going too well for the club

Rick was so down earlier this season that it wasn't hard for even an outsider to feel sorry for him,He was present at all of the corporate days after taking training and Some days he wasn't getting home till very late in the evening, but never did I ever see him without a smile on his face,Nor did he ever say that he wasn't committed to the club for the long haul,It was clearly plain to see how proud he was to be at your club

Give the guy your full support and get behind your team

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:30 pm
CHRISS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 07, 2003 3:31 pm
Posts: 634
What s wonderful rallying cry from a loiner. thanks for picking up a Stone and finding the best underneath
why is abbreviation such a long word?

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:06 pm
raceman User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm
Posts: 701
Location: Huddersfield
Must admit that I was doubting his ability to motivate the team but right now Rick has got them playing as a team for each other so well done Rick and long may it continue. And a big Thank you, up the Giants
This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!
But maybe not with child running amock.

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:40 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12805
Location: Huddersfield
jools wrote:
The key is they are finally starting to work for each other. Mamo coming into the side has injected a little bit of energy into the team and his enthusiasm seems to have rubbed off.
I admit I gave stone some stick- I was wrong.


and didnt approve of mamo
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:43 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12805
Location: Huddersfield
getting injured players back on the field was the main thing ...mamo the biggest impact on his return.

the low point was losing to swinton in the cup and then davys wife dying, been on an upward curve ever since

said many times its not stone thats the problem, players have to take responsibility too and they have changed their attitude and got confidence now, makes all the difference

lets hope we keep this top 8 spot now and then the job for 2017 is done...building with stone
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:23 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1704
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
I told you guys when you signed Stone that he has taken a lot of very poor squads to finals by finding a game plan that works for the talent he has to work with.
He typically starts very slowly and builds as the year goes on, and players under him tend to learn what he needs them to do, and get on board.
A few years in a row with Knights reserve grade squads that were basically kids and rejects, he started the year looking like he would get the wooden spoon, and eventually went deep into the finals - one year right to the grandfinal.
I'd love to see what he could do with a good squad, but he's never had one, so it's a mystery.

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:46 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7563
roopy wrote:
I told you guys when you signed Stone that he has taken a lot of very poor squads to finals by finding a game plan that works for the talent he has to work with.
He typically starts very slowly and builds as the year goes on, and players under him tend to learn what he needs them to do, and get on board.
A few years in a row with Knights reserve grade squads that were basically kids and rejects, he started the year looking like he would get the wooden spoon, and eventually went deep into the finals - one year right to the grandfinal.
I'd love to see what he could do with a good squad, but he's never had one, so it's a mystery.


He wasn't able to replicate that with the first team at Newcastle. Perhaps his strengths are development rather than tactical- whereas someone like Tony smith is the opposite.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:15 pm
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1704
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
jools wrote:
He wasn't able to replicate that with the first team at Newcastle. Perhaps his strengths are development rather than tactical- whereas someone like Tony smith is the opposite.
He was able to over achieve the first time he coached Newcastle.
The second time he was given a squad signed by Wayne Bennett who all wanted out of their contracts. Nathan Brown also lost 2 years while he moved those guys along. Stone was handed a poison chalice the second time he coached Newcastle.
Previous

Users browsing this forum: Frankiefartown, GiantJake1988, jools, Mightygiants1895, raceman and 128 guests

