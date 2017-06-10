Before the lynch mob come on here defending themselves and asking why a Rhinos fan is on here asking questions



I have been to every home game this season at the Giants as I work for one of your major sponsors LV and Britannia Rescue



So even though I don't support the club I do have to admit that having met the players and Rick each week that I have a soft spot for your club and have taken a dislike to you lot calling for Rick's head when things weren't going too well for the club



Rick was so down earlier this season that it wasn't hard for even an outsider to feel sorry for him,He was present at all of the corporate days after taking training and Some days he wasn't getting home till very late in the evening, but never did I ever see him without a smile on his face,Nor did he ever say that he wasn't committed to the club for the long haul,It was clearly plain to see how proud he was to be at your club



Give the guy your full support and get behind your team