WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stone Out !!!

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Stone Out !!!

 
Post a reply

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:56 pm
The Chin's Back User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 644
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
I never stopped going mate although not many would have blamed me if i and others had, I'm not one of those who turn up to watch rubbish indefinitely, and believe me we were at one point (as you put it ) rock bottom. but as you said, amongst all the rubbish we kept putting on a decent show, like when we outclassed Leeds and It's enough to keep you hoping that things have changed. That said i don't blame anyone who is prepared to support no matter what is served up.

Anyway those days are being left behind us at the moment and as i said whatever the reasons RS is due his share of the credit, I have had a few conversations with him and he is a very laid back guy which surprised me in view of the way the Giants were going, As long as he does the business it matters not.


Glad to hear it Jumbuck and good on you pal

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:15 pm
The Chin's Back User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 644
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Before the lynch mob come on here defending themselves and asking why a Rhinos fan is on here asking questions

I have been to every home game this season at the Giants as I work for one of your major sponsors LV and Britannia Rescue

So even though I don't support the club I do have to admit that having met the players and Rick each week that I have a soft spot for your club and have taken a dislike to you lot calling for Rick's head when things weren't going too well for the club

Rick was so down earlier this season that it wasn't hard for even an outsider to feel sorry for him,He was present at all of the corporate days after taking training and Some days he wasn't getting home till very late in the evening, but never did I ever see him without a smile on his face,Nor did he ever say that he wasn't committed to the club for the long haul,It was clearly plain to see how proud he was to be at your club

Give the guy your full support and get behind your team

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:30 pm
CHRISS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 07, 2003 3:31 pm
Posts: 633
What s wonderful rallying cry from a loiner. thanks for picking up a Stone and finding the best underneath
why is abbreviation such a long word?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 456, devoniangiant, djhudds, Frankiefartown, Jo Jumbuck, Mable_Syrup, Matt01, Mightygiants1895, Run leroy , run !, the stella kid and 131 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,3632,04176,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
12
- 34NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:00
NRL
PENRITH
24
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
6
- 32NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
31
- 18OXFORD  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
12
- 56HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
0
- 66TORONTO
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
56
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT :
Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
16
- 18LEEDS
 < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM