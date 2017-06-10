Jo Jumbuck wrote:

I never stopped going mate although not many would have blamed me if i and others had, I'm not one of those who turn up to watch rubbish indefinitely, and believe me we were at one point (as you put it ) rock bottom. but as you said, amongst all the rubbish we kept putting on a decent show, like when we outclassed Leeds and It's enough to keep you hoping that things have changed. That said i don't blame anyone who is prepared to support no matter what is served up.



Anyway those days are being left behind us at the moment and as i said whatever the reasons RS is due his share of the credit, I have had a few conversations with him and he is a very laid back guy which surprised me in view of the way the Giants were going, As long as he does the business it matters not.