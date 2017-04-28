WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stone Out !!!

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Fri Apr 28, 2017 5:23 pm
brearley84



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12795
Location: Huddersfield
hedgehog wrote:
And only 4/5 of those would be first team


6 for sure including rapira

7 if you put mason in your first 17




Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Fri Apr 28, 2017 7:35 pm
jools



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7559
bilko1941 wrote:
Jake Wardle.


I'm not even counting him. He's still only a second year U19


Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Apr 29, 2017 8:31 am
djhudds


Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 169
Farrell ormsby and Dickinson not injured

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:20 pm
The Chin's Back



Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 642
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Excellent result today Guys :CLAP:

It would appear that Rick Stone's excellent work with your club and also his undoubted coaching prowess has finally begun to bear fruit for your previously under performing players

It's a good job that Ken Davey is far more patient and knowledgeable than you know it all fans on here, as you lot wanted rid when the results weren't going your way

Anyone brave enough to backtrack and give him the due credit that he deserves?

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:47 pm
CHRISS



Joined: Wed May 07, 2003 3:31 pm
Posts: 632
After today's performance I take my hat off to him.
He's not had it easy but he now seems to have everyone playing for one another


Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:58 pm
Jo Jumbuck


Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1115
The Chin's Back wrote:
Excellent result today Guys :CLAP:

It would appear that Rick Stone's excellent work with your club and also his undoubted coaching prowess has finally begun to bear fruit for your previously under performing players

It's a good job that Ken Davey is far more patient and knowledgeable than you know it all fans on here, as you lot wanted rid when the results weren't going your way

Anyone brave enough to backtrack and give him the due credit that he deserves?


I criticized RS a couple of months ago, but not to the point i was calling for him to get the push, I said he needed more time but i also said he had to take his share of the flack for a team performing so badly they were embarrassing. I felt entitled to do that on a Giants forum but i also feel i owe him some credit when It's due.
We seem to now be improving week on week and whatever the reasons for this coming about RS is entitled to his share of the credit, So well done to him and the team, long may it continue.

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:05 pm
The Chin's Back



Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 642
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
CHRISS wrote:
After today's performance I take my hat off to him.
He's not had it easy but he now seems to have everyone playing for one another


IMO the Giants revival started when they won 31-12 away at the Rhinos
Since then they lost closely at home to Cas by 5 points
Beat the Dragons at Magic weekend 18-10
Lost by 2 points away at Wakefield
Hammered the Wolves 44-4 at home
Hammered the Dragons away 56-12

If this consistent re surge of form continues then IMO it will see the Giants end up in the top 8's play off's,which looked impossible not so long ago when you lot were calling for his head

Re: Stone Out !!!

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:19 pm
The Chin's Back



Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 642
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
I criticized RS a couple of months ago, but not to the point i was calling for him to get the push, I said he needed more time but i also said he had to take his share of the flack for a team performing so badly they were embarrassing. I felt entitled to do that on a Giants forum but i also feel i owe him some credit when It's due.
We seem to now be improving week on week and whatever the reasons for this coming about RS is entitled to his share of the credit, So well done to him and the team, long may it continue.




Jo Jumbuck wrote:
Easy to understand all the anger and frustration, but i can't believe anyone is really that shocked, This is the state of the side " and the club" now. I said a long time ago , everything about the club says loser, It doesn't just say it , It shouts it out loud.
It's very easy to put all the blame on R Stone but to be fair he is as much to blame as anyone else, He is obviously not the only one to blame but as far as i can see we might just as well have kept Anderson, RS seems to be the perfect clone, Certainly nothing has changed at all on the field as far as attitude is concerned.

I would like to think we have hit bottom now but i am not confident in any way. I thought RS needed time but he has had time enough to instill some sort of desire into the players. I just think now that he is entirely the wrong person for the job.

There will no doubt be some posters coming on and telling us, now is exactly the time we should be getting behind the team, just like we have for the last season and half. Good luck with that, I won't be there again this season, I have better things to do. I do hope things pick up for them but i won't be there to see it, you have to draw a line somewhere, today was that line for me.


As soon as the Giants hit rock bottom You gave up on your club Jumbuck,now that they are winning will you be going back?
Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, Chetnik, Frankiefartown, GiantMisterE, Giantscorpio, Jo Jumbuck, The Chin's Back, the stella kid

