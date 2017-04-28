CHRISS wrote:
After today's performance I take my hat off to him.
He's not had it easy but he now seems to have everyone playing for one another
IMO the Giants revival started when they won 31-12 away at the Rhinos
Since then they lost closely at home to Cas by 5 points
Beat the Dragons at Magic weekend 18-10
Lost by 2 points away at Wakefield
Hammered the Wolves 44-4 at home
Hammered the Dragons away 56-12
If this consistent re surge of form continues then IMO it will see the Giants end up in the top 8's play off's,which looked impossible not so long ago when you lot were calling for his head