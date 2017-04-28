I criticized RS a couple of months ago, but not to the point i was calling for him to get the push, I said he needed more time but i also said he had to take his share of the flack for a team performing so badly they were embarrassing. I felt entitled to do that on a Giants forum but i also feel i owe him some credit when It's due. We seem to now be improving week on week and whatever the reasons for this coming about RS is entitled to his share of the credit, So well done to him and the team, long may it continue.

