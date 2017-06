Excellent result today GuysIt would appear that Rick Stone's excellent work with your club and also his undoubted coaching prowess has finally begun to bear fruit for your previously under performing playersIt's a good job that Ken Davey is far more patient and knowledgeable than you know it all fans on here, as you lot wanted rid when the results weren't going your wayAnyone brave enough to backtrack and give him the due credit that he deserves?