Who will you be voting for in the upcoming general election.

Conservatives
41
41%
Labour
33
33%
Liberal Democrats
6
6%
Green
5
5%
UKIP
3
3%
Other / undecided
12
12%
 
Total votes : 100

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:16 am
vbfg






Good to see we got some terrorist sympathisers in after all. I was beginning to think it might not happen.

Here are the DUP in Ulster Resistance paramilitary uniforms.

Image

They supplied weapons to the UVF and UDA and funded them via bank robberies and extortion rackets. 70+ deaths from the results of their supply activities.

Nice people, and now propping up the Tories. Expect more gay bashing.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:20 am
Bulliac






About on the edge of my wildest expectations, like when I've had a few sherberts, but have to say the final result, though unexpected, is something to put a bit of a smile on my face.

Many Cons now think they've been conned and May should go, apparently. Self serving twonks! Hopefully, another referendum is in the cards and people will vote with their sensible heads on.....





Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:22 am
Bulliac






vbfg wrote:
Good to see we got some terrorist sympathisers in after all. I was beginning to think it might not happen.

Here are the DUP in Ulster Resistance paramilitary uniforms.

Image

They supplied weapons to the UVF and UDA and funded them via bank robberies and extortion rackets. 70+ deaths from the results of their supply activities.

Nice people, and now propping up the Tories. Expect more gay bashing.


Indeed, though weren't we warned about "the coalition of Chaos"?





Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:16 am
debaser






vbfg wrote:
Good to see we got some terrorist sympathisers in after all. I was beginning to think it might not happen.

Here are the DUP in Ulster Resistance paramilitary uniforms.

Image

They supplied weapons to the UVF and UDA and funded them via bank robberies and extortion rackets. 70+ deaths from the results of their supply activities.

Nice people, and now propping up the Tories. Expect more gay bashing.


They should be able to get those terrorists sorted out now once and for all.
I feel safer already.
(and I feel fine)

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:37 pm
tigertot






Thank Christ Keighley is so close to Ilkley. Not often I say that.


