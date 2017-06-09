Good to see we got some terrorist sympathisers in after all. I was beginning to think it might not happen.
Here are the DUP in Ulster Resistance paramilitary uniforms.
They supplied weapons to the UVF and UDA and funded them via bank robberies and extortion rackets. 70+ deaths from the results of their supply activities.
Nice people, and now propping up the Tories. Expect more gay bashing.
