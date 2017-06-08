|
Scarey71 wrote:
Funnily enough Boris does it everyday but the media portray him as a lovable buffoon. 'Bah err yes, err Corbyn, you see, Corbyn votes against this, something or other, that's why you can't trust him, yes not to be trusted'
'But you voted the same Boris?'
'Did I?? Really? Oh well there you go then!'
Guffaws and bonhomie all round........
When did it become a personality referendum not the election of a party who's policies you agree with?
Since Murdoch decreed it.
Totally wrong nowadays, young people think they are voting for either May or Corbyn, most don't realise there are other parties. Personality not policies, the whole thing is a joke.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:22 pm
Norman Bates wrote:
Since Murdoch decreed it.
Totally wrong nowadays, young people think they are voting for either May or Corbyn, most don't realise there are other parties. Personality not policies, the whole thing is a joke.
I don't think that's the case. Talking with my daughter, who fits the criteria as a young person, she is 100% voting on her belief & policies. Compare that to the Daily Mail reading middle-aged who think Theresa must be wonderful as she is white, middle-class & a vicar's daughter, while Jeremy is plain evil because he doesn't wear a tie.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:04 pm
He's a vegetarian as well.
Never trusted that lot.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:09 pm
Very fashionable in Islington. I bet he's got an allotment & makes his own jam.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:16 pm
12 dimensional allotment bingo
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:28 pm
tigertot wrote:
I don't think that's the case. Talking with my daughter, who fits the criteria as a young person, she is 100% voting on her belief & policies. Compare that to the Daily Mail reading middle-aged who think Theresa must be wonderful as she is white, middle-class & a vicar's daughter, while Jeremy is plain evil because he doesn't wear a tie.
Good for her, obviously brought up well, my younger work colleagues on the other hand......
Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:34 am
The poll on here is almost identical to the actual result.
news agencies pay pollsters a fortune. We could be on to something here
Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:53 am
Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:39 am
Cameron: I'm the most ineffective, hubristic PM we've ever had.
May: Hold my sherry.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:28 am
Just seen that in the results Con are -12. Must have missed that admin.
