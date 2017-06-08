WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T - General Election

Who will you be voting for in the upcoming general election.

Conservatives
41
41%
Labour
33
33%
Liberal Democrats
6
6%
Green
5
5%
UKIP
3
3%
Other / undecided
12
12%
 
Total votes : 100

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:02 pm
Norman Bates
Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3059
Location: Fax Vegas
Scarey71 wrote:
Funnily enough Boris does it everyday but the media portray him as a lovable buffoon. 'Bah err yes, err Corbyn, you see, Corbyn votes against this, something or other, that's why you can't trust him, yes not to be trusted'
'But you voted the same Boris?'
'Did I?? Really? Oh well there you go then!'
Guffaws and bonhomie all round........

When did it become a personality referendum not the election of a party who's policies you agree with?


Since Murdoch decreed it.

Totally wrong nowadays, young people think they are voting for either May or Corbyn, most don't realise there are other parties. Personality not policies, the whole thing is a joke.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:22 pm
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15075
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Norman Bates wrote:
Since Murdoch decreed it.

Totally wrong nowadays, young people think they are voting for either May or Corbyn, most don't realise there are other parties. Personality not policies, the whole thing is a joke.


I don't think that's the case. Talking with my daughter, who fits the criteria as a young person, she is 100% voting on her belief & policies. Compare that to the Daily Mail reading middle-aged who think Theresa must be wonderful as she is white, middle-class & a vicar's daughter, while Jeremy is plain evil because he doesn't wear a tie.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:04 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26744
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
He's a vegetarian as well.

Never trusted that lot.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:09 pm
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15075
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Very fashionable in Islington. I bet he's got an allotment & makes his own jam.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:16 pm
vbfg
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7561
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
12 dimensional allotment bingo
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:28 pm
Norman Bates
Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3059
Location: Fax Vegas
tigertot wrote:
I don't think that's the case. Talking with my daughter, who fits the criteria as a young person, she is 100% voting on her belief & policies. Compare that to the Daily Mail reading middle-aged who think Theresa must be wonderful as she is white, middle-class & a vicar's daughter, while Jeremy is plain evil because he doesn't wear a tie.

Good for her, obviously brought up well, my younger work colleagues on the other hand......

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:34 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5819
The poll on here is almost identical to the actual result.

news agencies pay pollsters a fortune. We could be on to something here
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:53 am
roger daly
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2976
Boris for PM

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:39 am
vbfg
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7561
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Cameron: I'm the most ineffective, hubristic PM we've ever had.

May: Hold my sherry.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:28 am
rugbyreddog
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3890
Location: Hornsea
Just seen that in the results Con are -12. Must have missed that admin.
