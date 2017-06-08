Scarey71 wrote:

Funnily enough Boris does it everyday but the media portray him as a lovable buffoon. 'Bah err yes, err Corbyn, you see, Corbyn votes against this, something or other, that's why you can't trust him, yes not to be trusted'

'But you voted the same Boris?'

'Did I?? Really? Oh well there you go then!'

Guffaws and bonhomie all round........



When did it become a personality referendum not the election of a party who's policies you agree with?