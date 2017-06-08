WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T - General Election

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net O/T - General Election

 
Post a reply

Who will you be voting for in the upcoming general election.

Conservatives
41
41%
Labour
33
33%
Liberal Democrats
6
6%
Green
5
5%
UKIP
3
3%
Other / undecided
12
12%
 
Total votes : 100

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:02 pm
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3058
Location: Fax Vegas
Scarey71 wrote:
Funnily enough Boris does it everyday but the media portray him as a lovable buffoon. 'Bah err yes, err Corbyn, you see, Corbyn votes against this, something or other, that's why you can't trust him, yes not to be trusted'
'But you voted the same Boris?'
'Did I?? Really? Oh well there you go then!'
Guffaws and bonhomie all round........

When did it become a personality referendum not the election of a party who's policies you agree with?


Since Murdoch decreed it.

Totally wrong nowadays, young people think they are voting for either May or Corbyn, most don't realise there are other parties. Personality not policies, the whole thing is a joke.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bar par, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, broadybull87, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, crashmon, Fr13daY, Jabebby, Norman Bates, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, Scarey71, smiffythebull, Stockwell & Smales, tigertot, Uptonfax, vbfg, Yahoo [Bot] and 169 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,0251,75176,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
13
- 18MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM