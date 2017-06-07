tigertot wrote: May’s pretence of being strong & stable is crashing down on her. She has no conviction. She sat on the fence on Brexit until she thought the remainers were going to win then plumbed for them. The most radical thing she has ever done in her life is run through a wheat field which upset the farmer a tad. The bureaucrats of Brussells will be terrified. It’s a good point you raise though. 99% pf the negotiations will not be by the PM, or MPs, but by civil servants.

The whole sham of being, 'Strong and Stable', is the biggest laugh of all, as she is by far the weakest leader of the major parties. Far from leading, she is dragged around by the Ukipian, far right of the Tory party and the Daily Wail. Even the obvious trick of surrounding herself with even lesser lights, like Boris and David Davis isn't sufficient to make her appear 'strong'.The saddest thing of all is that I can see her cosying up to Trump and getting us a TTIP type deal with the US, complete with the tribunals giving their multinational companies the right to sue our government for loss of income if they don't get all the big health service contracts. This is exactly the sort of deal which the EU has, if not exactly told the US to go away and multiply, has most certainly kicked into the longest of long grass. I can see May and Trump now, hand in hand, outside Downing St, telling us what a wonderful deal we've negotiated..