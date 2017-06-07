tigertot wrote: 99% pf the negotiations will not be by the PM, or MPs, but by civil servants.

Senior civil servants will be made of SPADs hurriedly brought in at the last minute. Many of our best have left recently since they disagree with the direction things are going.Whitehall is really struggling to find people up to the job since experienced trade negotiators are well rewarded working already for multinationals and unlikely to move job unless they get mega bucks and they do already.Boris will play to the gallery (as usual) and do more harm than good undermining the negotiations. May will be a hostage to the right wing press who are trying to paint her as a Thatcher when she's not in the same universe.If Labour get in I expect they'll try a more conciliatory approach. The end result will be a deal that's worse than what we had if we'd stayed in as the EU won't allow anything else. No deal is significantly worse.