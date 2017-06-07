WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T - General Election

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net O/T - General Election

 
Post a reply

Who will you be voting for in the upcoming general election.

Conservatives
38
41%
Labour
29
31%
Liberal Democrats
6
6%
Green
5
5%
UKIP
3
3%
Other / undecided
12
13%
 
Total votes : 93

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:00 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26734
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
tigertot wrote:
99% pf the negotiations will not be by the PM, or MPs, but by civil servants.


Senior civil servants will be made of SPADs hurriedly brought in at the last minute. Many of our best have left recently since they disagree with the direction things are going.

Whitehall is really struggling to find people up to the job since experienced trade negotiators are well rewarded working already for multinationals and unlikely to move job unless they get mega bucks and they do already.

Boris will play to the gallery (as usual) and do more harm than good undermining the negotiations. May will be a hostage to the right wing press who are trying to paint her as a Thatcher when she's not in the same universe.

If Labour get in I expect they'll try a more conciliatory approach. The end result will be a deal that's worse than what we had if we'd stayed in as the EU won't allow anything else. No deal is significantly worse.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:03 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26734
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I wouldn't be surprised if Abbott's illness is stress related.

She's gets more than her fair share of stick but doesn't help herself either. Same for Corbyn. Don't turn up on national radio to announce a flagship policy without full briefing and costings. They're old enough that they should know better. The spin doctors should be tattooing it on their palms.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:24 am
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6420
Location: LS9
I know people who have worked directly with Abbott and they found her to be warm, capable and credible. Sadly these attributes do not automatically translate to positions of power where regrettably she is all too easy to shoot down.


Not much different to Corbyn himself in that I have no doubt at all that he is a decent and honorable man, who has dedicated his whole life to standing up for the downtrodden. Not, in my opinion, reason enough to be leader of the party but a valuable party resource nonetheless.

So a few days ago I posted my utterly fruitless vote for the LD candidate in my constituency which has been Labour since 1478 and will remain so until the planet is consumed by the sun. MUST...VOTE...LABOUR...COS...MY...NAN...DID...BAAAAH.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:48 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2105
Location: Bradford
Pumpetypump wrote:
So a few days ago I posted my utterly fruitless vote for the LD candidate in my constituency


I always love that phrase. No "5 a day for you" tomorrow. Do you get more fruit for voting for someone else? Is that not illegal?
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:52 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2105
Location: Bradford
The BBC are reporting Diane Abbott as taking an "indefinite break" from her post. Basically I think she's not duplicitous enough to be a politician in this day & age. The ability to evade and/or lie effectively is almost a prerequisite now, which is a real shame.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, bellycouldtackle, bowlingboy, Bullnorthern, childofthenorthern, domthebull, dr_noangel, ex Bull Dog, Highlander, Lilfatman, Old_Northern, PHILISAN, phillgee, Pumpetypump, ridlerbull, roger daly, Scarey71, Stockwell & Smales, Surely not, vbfg, WF Rhino and 236 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,3761,99676,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM