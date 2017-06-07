I don't buy the harmless old leftie nonsense, some of Abbott's views are genuinely worrying, as are some of Corbyn and McDonnell's and now they're all intent on trying to make us all forget the views they've been espousing for the last 30 years. That said Boris Johnson's jingoism and general buffonary is as worrying.
None of them have got the first clue what to do with the single biggest task in front of them, taking us out of Europe - nothing else really matters, because that underpins everything, the economy, immigration, health, defence, everything and until we know what that looks like everything else is pointless debate right now.
This is a defining election for sure, with a choice of becoming a pseudo communist state that aims to go a long way past the scandanavian socialist model or towards a free market free for all - both visions are genuinely depressing.