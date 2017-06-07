On Europe I don't think anyone has much of a clue how it'll go since nobody's ever done it before in any country. Looking at how trade negotiations go between other countries there's no way it'll be sorted in 2 years unless there's a willingness on both sides to make it work. It took 7 years for a Europe/Singapore trade deal to get agreed. 2 years to negotiate leaving the EU seems wildly optimistic. Leaving without a deal will trigger a recession.



The sticking point is going to be the "divorce bill". The right wing of the Tory party and the right wing press won't want to pay a penny. That's just unrealistic. May is going to have a job on to appear tough to placate those idiots but retain a decent negotiating relationship with European partners. I doubt she can do it. We'll end up leaving with no deal and all the blame being put on Europe when in actual fact the whole mess was brought about by the Tory right.



May isn't as tough as she makes out. She's gone for an election to shore up her position internally in the party but she's totally under the influence of the Tory press. Has she got a good negotiating team? Boris Johnson is incapable of being a serious politician. Liam Fox is a spiv. The government have been advertising for negotiators because they lack expertise - even trying to persuade ACAS people to come on board despite ACAS not having any trade negotiating expertise.



If it was Labour doing the job you're in the same situation pretty much although I rate Keir Starmer far higher than David Davis or Boris. The difference is they don't need to play up to the press since they're hated anyway.



It's a sorry state of affairs. My rationale is that I'm always going to need public services so I'm going to back the party with the best record on looking after them. As we get older we're all going to need the NHS and social care.