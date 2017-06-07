WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T - General Election

Who will you be voting for in the upcoming general election.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:03 am
roger daly
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2974
Personally I would rather vote for Diane Abbotts older step brother Russ and his madhouse than vote for her lots madhouse

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:48 am
Highlander
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2101
Location: Bradford
Of course I would. Labour aren't going to win, by all accounts she represents her constituents well. So every Labour vote is an attempt to minimise the irreversible damage conservatives will do to the country over the next 5 years.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:08 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26730
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Abbott's constituents will continue to vote for her no matter how unpalatable some others find her. It's the same situation in Shipley where people continue to vote for Philip Davies. Personally I think Abbott is a bit hopeless whereas Davies is an absolute "see you next Tuesday".
Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:32 am
Frank Whitcombe
Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 346
I don't buy the harmless old leftie nonsense, some of Abbott's views are genuinely worrying, as are some of Corbyn and McDonnell's and now they're all intent on trying to make us all forget the views they've been espousing for the last 30 years. That said Boris Johnson's jingoism and general buffonary is as worrying.

None of them have got the first clue what to do with the single biggest task in front of them, taking us out of Europe - nothing else really matters, because that underpins everything, the economy, immigration, health, defence, everything and until we know what that looks like everything else is pointless debate right now.

This is a defining election for sure, with a choice of becoming a pseudo communist state that aims to go a long way past the scandanavian socialist model or towards a free market free for all - both visions are genuinely depressing.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:39 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9414
Location: Bradbados
roger daly wrote:
Hypothetically speaking, if Diane Abbott was your local labour candidate, can anybody with hand on heart, but a cross next to her name


I'd definitely vote for her if it kept the Ukipservative out. I'd vote for Lucifer, if it kept the Ukipservative out. Truth be told, I know little, if anything about Diane Abbot and you wouldn't trust the tabloids to give a fair chance to anyone who is politically to left of Attila the Hun.

May hasn't even costed ANY of her manifesto but the Mail, et al, apparently see no problem at all with that, Abbott gets flustered, in a radio interview, over a figure for one policy and she's, "unfit to be in government". Says it all really.
Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:49 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26730
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
On Europe I don't think anyone has much of a clue how it'll go since nobody's ever done it before in any country. Looking at how trade negotiations go between other countries there's no way it'll be sorted in 2 years unless there's a willingness on both sides to make it work. It took 7 years for a Europe/Singapore trade deal to get agreed. 2 years to negotiate leaving the EU seems wildly optimistic. Leaving without a deal will trigger a recession.

The sticking point is going to be the "divorce bill". The right wing of the Tory party and the right wing press won't want to pay a penny. That's just unrealistic. May is going to have a job on to appear tough to placate those idiots but retain a decent negotiating relationship with European partners. I doubt she can do it. We'll end up leaving with no deal and all the blame being put on Europe when in actual fact the whole mess was brought about by the Tory right.

May isn't as tough as she makes out. She's gone for an election to shore up her position internally in the party but she's totally under the influence of the Tory press. Has she got a good negotiating team? Boris Johnson is incapable of being a serious politician. Liam Fox is a spiv. The government have been advertising for negotiators because they lack expertise - even trying to persuade ACAS people to come on board despite ACAS not having any trade negotiating expertise.

If it was Labour doing the job you're in the same situation pretty much although I rate Keir Starmer far higher than David Davis or Boris. The difference is they don't need to play up to the press since they're hated anyway.

It's a sorry state of affairs. My rationale is that I'm always going to need public services so I'm going to back the party with the best record on looking after them. As we get older we're all going to need the NHS and social care.
Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:00 am
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15063
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
May’s pretence of being strong & stable is crashing down on her. She has no conviction. She sat on the fence on Brexit until she thought the remainers were going to win then plumbed for them. The most radical thing she has ever done in her life is run through a wheat field which upset the farmer a tad. The bureaucrats of Brussells will be terrified. It’s a good point you raise though. 99% pf the negotiations will not be by the PM, or MPs, but by civil servants.
Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:17 am
Highlander
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2101
Location: Bradford
I suppose the kindest thing you could say about her calling for this election at this time was planning to get enough support to be able to comfortably ignore her rabid Right wing.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:20 am
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15063
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Diane Abbott replaced as shadow HS.
