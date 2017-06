Nothus wrote: You can't trust the polls at all, especially after the last time.

Plus there are all those young voters who say that they intend to go and vote, but on the day probably won't bother. Especially when they look out of the window and see that it's raining.

Just so people don't think that I'm horrible and selfish - I don't really have any elderly neighbours. Just two middle aged UKIP voters, who I will also not be offering a lift to. Thank you.

I'm hoping the rain and threat of terrorist attacks will put the old people off from voting.I'm certainly not offering to give my elderly neighbours a lift down....