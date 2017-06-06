I can only assume that the 37 who are voting for the conservatives are depressed bulls fans who have decided to give up on life completely and want to drag the rest of the population of Bradford into the abyss with them.



After the Tories win I guarantee you will all be paying extra tax and national insurance.



For all of you who are millionaires you will be fine. You will all be able to pay extra for health care and social care, send your kids to private schools who have loads of resources and be able to afford to buy a house.



The rest of us can just enjoy getting poorer watch our public services be slowly dismantled . Whilst at the same time we will be told if you wo0rk hard you will reach your potential. 9trouble is it is a bit like heaven we will only be equal with the Tories friends when we are all turned to dust )