WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T - General Election

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net O/T - General Election

 
Post a reply

Who will you be voting for in the upcoming general election.

Conservatives
37
41%
Labour
28
31%
Liberal Democrats
6
7%
Green
4
4%
UKIP
3
3%
Other / undecided
12
13%
 
Total votes : 90

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:54 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9814
Location: Here
tigertot wrote:
If that happens I will gladly eat your underwear.


:DANCE:
It's destiny I tell you.

I'm keeping this pair on then all week.
(and I feel fine)

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:57 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15059
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
debaser wrote:
:DANCE:
It's destiny I tell you.

I'm keeping this pair on then all week.


In that case I will eat them either way.......
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:12 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 774
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
What shall we call our new party :wink:


If we start a new party because the old one completely failed I suppose the name is irrelevant but because it did fail and is a new party I assume it will automatically start 12 points behind the Tories in the first polls. I don't see that as a problem!

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:06 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11316
Location: Durham
I can only assume that the 37 who are voting for the conservatives are depressed bulls fans who have decided to give up on life completely and want to drag the rest of the population of Bradford into the abyss with them.

After the Tories win I guarantee you will all be paying extra tax and national insurance.

For all of you who are millionaires you will be fine. You will all be able to pay extra for health care and social care, send your kids to private schools who have loads of resources and be able to afford to buy a house.

The rest of us can just enjoy getting poorer watch our public services be slowly dismantled . Whilst at the same time we will be told if you wo0rk hard you will reach your potential. 9trouble is it is a bit like heaven we will only be equal with the Tories friends when we are all turned to dust )
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, debaser, HalifaxCougar, Highlander, HiramC, Jabebby, Northern Lad, Nothus, NZ Bull, redeverready, RickyF1, Stul, vbfg and 183 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,1182,11576,0194,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM