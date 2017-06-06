Momentum and the Trade Unions have been allowed to take over the Labour Party and that means they'll be unelectable for a very long time, while they promise everyone can have everything they want for nowt including re-nationalising industries en-masse at a cost of who knows what. It will all be funded by borrowing and much, much higher taxes and make no mistake it won't be corporations and the top 5% that pay for their wish list, they are highly mobile and masters of avoiding tax - you're all deluded if you don't think that bill is coming straight to Mr and Mrs Average.



On the flip side the Tories want to make us slaves to the market and small government, spending nowt in a utopian wealth creation model that never trickles down and leaves essential public services badly underfunded - Hobsons choice eh!



New Labour were onto something with their third way model, genuinely occupying the centre ground understanding that lower taxes and corporations create wealth, but using the mechanics of government to distribute and invest in public services, but for the global financial crisis it might have turned out very differently.



What I yearn for is a party that understands that occupying that central ground is pretty much all of us really want, if you work hard you become wealthier, but pay your way - if you can but choose not to work, then you get nowt. All the other stuff, defence, education, health etc. should be a given, and should have the funding it needs, no decent person would argue with that.