The Tories are safe while Corbin, McDonal and Abbott are there.

We desperately need the Labour party to find a group of highly respectable people who will impress more than just a group of Corbin supporters. Maybe David Milliband may fit the bill when he gets a little older. Labour have a habit of having people like Foot, Kinnock, Milliband and now Corbin which lets them down. I voted for Blair and Brown but that didn't turn out great. They need to stay away from trade unionist type people who are great at demonstrations and find a set of boring steady headed business types as that is what the majority of voters look for in a politician. I have no doubt that Corbin is a good man and some of his ideas are good but he doesn't appeal to enough voters and that is what it is all about when trying to win an election. I think labour will do better than expected but it will end with a pat on the head and a "well done Jeremy, you gave it a good go" - but they now need to find a statesman / stateswoman type figure that has a real presence in world politics. I don't like Merkel much but she has a presence and leadership quality that Labour need to find for the next time around. We desperately need a strong Labour but they need to change their ways quickly if we are to ever get one.