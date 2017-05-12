|
We'll probably have joined the USA by then, as the 51st-55th states
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Fri May 12, 2017 9:50 am
Highlander wrote:
We'll probably have joined the USA by then, as the 51st-55th states
Unless Trump takes the USA into the Russian Federation....
Fri May 12, 2017 2:37 pm
Fri May 12, 2017 3:46 pm
Fri Jun 02, 2017 8:22 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
I don't think they're gonna win but, at least on the grounds that I was not a fan, I was dead wrong.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:41 am
I guess you're making that assumption based on the poll forecasts. The one thing I've learned about polls over the years is that they are even more unreliable (and unstable) than governments. Which is a tremendous achievement when you think about it. Though that said, and given the way the press seems to drive public opinion, I tend to agree.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:54 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
They are unreliable. They're unreliable in broadly predictable (though always changing) ways though. There are two main trends that make them particularly unreliable in this country. The biggest is the shy tory vote. I'm sure everyone's heard of that by this point. Lots of that going on right now.
The other main one is the effect of narrative. The side taking a battering from the prevailing narrative, and that's been the Tories since the manifestos came out, under performs in polls. Probably the best example is when Trump took a huge hit in the polls when the tape of him admitting to sexual assault came out. The actual share of the vote was roughly as the polls predicted prior to that. That's a pretty common theme.
My actual prediction is that there is a Labour surge, it will mostly happen in the bigger cities and it won't be enough.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:01 am
vbfg wrote:
My actual prediction is that there is a Labour surge, it will mostly happen in the bigger cities and it won't be enough.
Which is why May is keen for the election to go ahead in spite of Manchester & London. Another month would be the death of the Tories in this election. Which maybe shows you cannot polish a turd after all.
My experience of polls is they are bloody hard workers.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:21 am
Think it will be a Conservative victory, no doubt about it. With an increased majority.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:01 am
I would rather live the next 3 days in deluded optimism, followed by 5 years of misery, than 5 years & 3 days of misery, if that's alright with you.
