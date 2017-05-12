WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T - General Election

Who will you be voting for in the upcoming general election.

Conservatives
36
42%
Labour
25
29%
Liberal Democrats
6
7%
Green
4
5%
UKIP
3
3%
Other / undecided
12
14%
 
Total votes : 86

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri May 12, 2017 9:39 am
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2098
Location: Bradford
We'll probably have joined the USA by then, as the 51st-55th states
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri May 12, 2017 9:50 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9410
Location: Bradbados
Highlander wrote:
We'll probably have joined the USA by then, as the 51st-55th states

Unless Trump takes the USA into the Russian Federation....
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri May 12, 2017 2:37 pm
Lilfatman

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 22
Hope so.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri May 12, 2017 3:46 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26712
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Cheers Vladimir.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 8:22 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7557
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
I don't think they're gonna win but, at least on the grounds that I was not a fan, I was dead wrong.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:41 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9410
Location: Bradbados
I guess you're making that assumption based on the poll forecasts. The one thing I've learned about polls over the years is that they are even more unreliable (and unstable) than governments. Which is a tremendous achievement when you think about it. Though that said, and given the way the press seems to drive public opinion, I tend to agree.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:54 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7557
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
They are unreliable. They're unreliable in broadly predictable (though always changing) ways though. There are two main trends that make them particularly unreliable in this country. The biggest is the shy tory vote. I'm sure everyone's heard of that by this point. Lots of that going on right now.

The other main one is the effect of narrative. The side taking a battering from the prevailing narrative, and that's been the Tories since the manifestos came out, under performs in polls. Probably the best example is when Trump took a huge hit in the polls when the tape of him admitting to sexual assault came out. The actual share of the vote was roughly as the polls predicted prior to that. That's a pretty common theme.

My actual prediction is that there is a Labour surge, it will mostly happen in the bigger cities and it won't be enough.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:01 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15048
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
vbfg wrote:
My actual prediction is that there is a Labour surge, it will mostly happen in the bigger cities and it won't be enough.


Which is why May is keen for the election to go ahead in spite of Manchester & London. Another month would be the death of the Tories in this election. Which maybe shows you cannot polish a turd after all.
My experience of polls is they are bloody hard workers.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:21 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26712
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think it will be a Conservative victory, no doubt about it. With an increased majority.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: O/T - General Election

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:01 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15048
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I would rather live the next 3 days in deluded optimism, followed by 5 years of misery, than 5 years & 3 days of misery, if that's alright with you.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.
