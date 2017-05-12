They are unreliable. They're unreliable in broadly predictable (though always changing) ways though. There are two main trends that make them particularly unreliable in this country. The biggest is the shy tory vote. I'm sure everyone's heard of that by this point. Lots of that going on right now.



The other main one is the effect of narrative. The side taking a battering from the prevailing narrative, and that's been the Tories since the manifestos came out, under performs in polls. Probably the best example is when Trump took a huge hit in the polls when the tape of him admitting to sexual assault came out. The actual share of the vote was roughly as the polls predicted prior to that. That's a pretty common theme.



My actual prediction is that there is a Labour surge, it will mostly happen in the bigger cities and it won't be enough.