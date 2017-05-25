WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chalmers and Lowe the conspiracy

Re: Chalmers and Lowe the conspiracy

Post Thu May 25, 2017 8:57 am
Bulliac User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9452
Location: Bradbados
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
All I heard in the interview was platitudes, we need specifics - are they doing all they can with 50p or £3m? Looking at the lack of genuine rebuilding going on, off and on the pitch it would appear to be the former. So be honest with us and manage our expectations better, the lack of any honest communication is the problem here.

No mention of when we might have a full time coach, why the owners haven't deposited enough money in a bank account to be a functioning business, what is the short, medium and long term business plan - is it predicated upon RFL central funding or is AC serious about long term capital investment into all aspects of the club?

I could just go on and on about so many basics.

Well done to Mick on getting the interview, but I didn't exactly hear AC squirm


Agree they might as well have said 'nowt'.

To be fair on one thing though, I don't think they can be so specific as to mention the amount they have available, if they actually have anything at all, that is. To say you have n£million available just risks putting the price up, but they could say that they have resources to bring (say) a couple of players in - and that tells us a reasonable amount.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Chalmers and Lowe the conspiracy

Post Thu May 25, 2017 11:59 am
PHILISAN User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 479
All kudos to Mick for getting the interview for us..but really it was merely whispers following the long silences.

Re: Chalmers and Lowe the conspiracy

Post Thu May 25, 2017 3:27 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3919
Location: Hornsea
Did he say why they'd bought us?

Re: Chalmers and Lowe the conspiracy

Post Thu May 25, 2017 4:48 pm
PHILISAN User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 479
In my opinion, he did not come across as if he ever did.To me, sounded more like a front man..there again...

Re: Chalmers and Lowe the conspiracy

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:23 am
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 776
With The two new signings, one of which includes a contract for next year, as well as Lee Smith's 3 year contract are we seeing the green shoots or recovery?
I though I would resurrect this thread as it looks like there may be something in the rumours..


With the quality of the two recent signing I would say there may be something to be optimistic about for the future!

Re: Chalmers and Lowe the conspiracy

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:01 am
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26818
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Bit early to say yet IMO. Let's see where we are in Autumn.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Chalmers and Lowe the conspiracy

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:54 am
Nothus User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4330
Location: Bradford
I don't think we can base anything regarding our future just from player contracts.
We've seen countless times before that the contracts players sign aren't really worth much. They can be full of all sorts of clauses that make it impossible to tell one way or the other.

Only 5 days until that meeting anyway...
